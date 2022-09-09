The 2022 autumn and winter series is inspired by the desktop home barber salon in the 1980s, and uses “Beauty Starts Hair” as the theme of the season, bringing back the seemingly gradually lost historical heritage techniques one by one. Flip through the aliases of various hair salons, barber salons and salons, and surrounding advertising signs with very retro fonts and colors, and extract their style fonts and full solid colors for use in the series of visuals.

The fabric planning of AW22 is in line with the autumn and winter seasons. In addition to the thick-pound Roman fabrics and multi-color striped fabrics commonly used by the brand, special printing processes such as steel plate printing, screen printing, and foam printing are added this season. , Four-color interwoven jacquard twill lamb velvet, etc. The style design starts from the work clothes of the barbers, whether it is home clothes or uniform work clothes in the hall, all kinds of details are trimmed and inked in the series. The three-pocket recognition on traditional barber work clothes is also applied to the style details.