ANGUS McSIX returns from the realm of death – stronger than ever!

After the heroic death of Prince Angus, hope for Scotland and the galaxy seemed to fade. However, the hero fights his way back into the world of the living and is presented as ANGUS MCSIX debut album AngusMcSix And The Sword Of Power, out April 21, 2023 via Napalm Records. The new band around ANGUS McSIX (Thomas Winkler), Archdemon Seebulon (Sebastian “Seeb” Levermann), the Nordic muscle berserker Skaw! (Manu Lotter) and the beautiful queen of the Lazer Amazons, Thalestris (Thalia Bellazecca), embark on adventures of unprecedented proportions. Rising from the dead, ANGUS McSIX is the last hope to rid Scotland and all of humanity of all evil. After the resounding success of the first single „Master Of The Universe“, which was viewed hundreds of thousands of times in a very short time, the epic adventure continues with the second single “Sixcalibur”. ANGUS takes the mighty Sword of Power to flee the underworld and protect humanity. True to the motto “One Better”, the sword reaches a new level with every enemy killed. ANGUS McSix to “Six Calibur”:

“His magical blade blocked the passage between the world of the living and the realm of death. It served as a seal for a hundred thousand years to banish the origin of all evil in hell hell. Now Angus has drawn the sword and has become Angus McSix. However, this breaks the seal, and Archdemon Seebulon returns to the world of the living. To defeat the original evil, the sword must be upgraded to the highest level; only then does it become Sixcalibur – Sword of Power!”

Died in the greatest battle any man or goblin had ever seen, all hope for Scotland and the galaxy seemed gone. In the realm of the martyrs, events have faded for Angus like a hazy dream from the distant past. But when he is suddenly reminded that his homeland is under threat, the prince sets out to return to the world of the living.

The only way is through a portal in the depths of Hell, sealed by the almighty sword Sixcalibur. When Angus draws the blade, he receives a major upgrade and transforms into the golden hero ANGUS McSIX, who escapes the clutches of the underworld! Willing to defeat his old adversary once again, Angus has no idea that he has just opened the door back to the living world for a much darker force: Archdemon Seebulon – origin of all evil.

ANGUS McSIX and the Sword of Power Tracklist:

Master of the Universe Six gauge Laser-Shooting Dinosaur Amazons of Caledonia Ride to Hell Starlord of the Sixtus Stellar System The Vision in the Fires (Intro) Eternal Warrior The Key to Eternity In a Past Reality Fireflies of Doom Just a Fool Will Play Tricks on Angus McSix (Bonus Track)

The first chapter of the Scottish hero’s glorious return can be heard on debut album ANGUS McSIX and the Sword of Power. On the back of a Pegasus, under rousing techno beats and synth waves, Angus dares the “Ride to Hell”. Driven by orchestral harmonies and distinctive rhythms, the hero “Sixcalibur” draws the sword of power to open the sealed gates of Hell. Catchy guitar solos underline the incredible magic of the sword: every time an enemy is killed by its blade, the sword reaches a new level and becomes more powerful with every blow. “Master Of The Universe” continues the epic adventure and marks the comeback of ANGUS McSIX as he emerges from the Portal of Lost Souls. Euphoric and energetic melodies mingle with his legendary powerful vocals. Angus emerges from the Portal of Lost Souls and is transported back to Scotland – albeit right at the beginning of time. After the glorious warrior fended off an invasion of the hellish “Fireflies of Doom”, the denizens of the Holy Dwarf Empire of Dundee give him the “Laser-Shooting Dinosaur”, set to the energetically catchy party track reminiscent of the good old 8-bit – Video game times reminded. As the world‘s last hope, Angus must now ride to the Norse Isles of Stenness to discover the secret of his destiny.

ANGUS McSIX and the Sword of Power is Thomas Winkler’s impressive return to the world of glorious power metal anthems and catchy party tracks. As the face of Gloryhammer, he has been active on the stages of this world for over a decade and has made various guest appearances such as Nanowar Of Steels „Valhalleluja“ or fire tail „Warriors Of The World United“ made a name as one of the best entertainers in the metal scene beyond the genre boundaries. With ANGUS McSIX, he and his new allies and foes are now ready to face the greatest battles in the universe!

ANGUS McSIX live at festivals 2023

09.06.23 NL – Leeuwarden / Into the Grave Festival 2023

17.06.23 DN – Copenhagen / Copenhell Festival 2023

05.07.23 DE – Ballenstedt / Rockharz 2023

07/13/23 DE – Neukirchen-Vluyn / DONG Open Air 2023

15.07.23 CZ – Vizovice / Masters of Rock 2023

05.08.23 DE – Wacken / Wacken Open Air 2023

12.08.23 ES – Villena / Legends of Rock 2023

ANGUS McSIX are:

Angus McSix – Vocals

Seebulon – Guitar, Bass

Thalestris – Guitar

Skaw! – Drums

Band-Links:

