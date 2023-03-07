Hannibal FernandezMinister of National Security, accused Horacio Rodriguez Larreta opportunistic for his trip to the city of Rosario and linked him to his presidential candidacy. “We have to go with the knife to the bone”, he considered on the way to combat violence in the territory after the murder of the boy Máximo Jeréz.

“The caranchismo that many candidates who go there and show their faces is not useful“, assured Fernández on the morning of this Tuesday, February 7, in dialogue with the press, at the door of the ministry he heads.

According to its description as a species, the caracara is considered an opportunistic bird due to its instinct to feed on the rotting meat of already dead animals. For the official, the attitude of the Buenos Aires Head of Government to travel to Rosario after the supermarket belonging to the family of Antonella Roccuzzo It is comparable with this predatory species.

“I saw Larreta with the mayor (Pablo Javkin, president of Rosario). I invite you to go and look for the photo of that meeting. On the table is the crime map, it is a subject absolutely reserved for those who are studying the task . What can Larreta know?“, asked the head of Security.

After meeting with Javkin over the weekend, the Buenos Aires president joined the chorus of leaders who proposed solutions to the violence in Rosario and called for the intervention of the Gendarmerie. In that message, he made clear his internal differences with Patricia Bullrich, after the head of the PRO demanded the intervention of the Armed Forces to end the threats and deaths.

“If the Argentines elect me to govern the country, I am going to open a permanent office in Rosario to come very often and closely monitor, on the spot, the evolution of the solution to the problem. Working together with the governor and the mayor until it is resolved,” Larreta wrote on his social networks after the meeting. He also proposed 6 measures, including moving the Ministry of Security to Rosario.

What Aníbal Fernández said about the murder of Máximo Jerez

On Monday at noon, the Los Pumitas neighborhood was the scene of a moment of maximum tension after the residents of the place decided to take justice into their own hands in the face of police and judicial inefficiency. The cause was the death of 11 year old boy and the place where everything took place, the house of the alleged murderer, who had to be rescued by a strong police operation so that the neighbors would not catch him.

In his capacity as the country’s highest security authority, Fernández said in this regard: “What you see is very graphic, they are situations that cannot be sustained anymore, we have to go with the knife to the bone“.

The official then tried to appease the responsibilities of the police and other security forces in the face of the accusation that they knew the place where the alleged murderer, who was also a drug dealer, was staying. “The Police, with 3,500 troops who work with a presence in the neighborhoods and very strong criminal intelligence below, cannot enter a house because they know they have drugs, they need a support that intelligence does,” he said.

“It is said that there is a collusion of many parts of the economy, society and work in Santa Fe in these things. We are going to continue deepening our work and we will be arresting those who correspond, such as the Cantero family, the Alvarado family, or ago 15 days the Funes family, are icons that produce this task and that they sell and also generate not only the sale of the narcotic, but the extortion and the mafia that is exhibited in Rosario itself where you cannot live in peace“, he concluded.

