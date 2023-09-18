Aníbal de Peña: A Tribute to the Voice of Dominican Romantic Music

Renowned Dominican Romantic Musician and Composer Aníbal de Peña Passes Away at 90

Aníbal de Peña, a prominent voice in Dominican romantic music and the author of the Hymn of the April Revolution of 1965, has passed away in the United States. The news was confirmed by artistic entrepreneur Raphy D’Oleo, who was the producer of De Peña’s last concerts in the country. The artist, who had been residing in the US for a long time, was 90 years old at the time of his death.

De Peña’s daughter, singer Alih Jey, informed Listín Diario that the funeral ceremonies will take place in Dallas, Texas, where De Peña had been living in recent years. The artist had been hospitalized due to pneumonia for several days, but unfortunately, he could not recover and passed away on the night of Sunday, September 17.

Not only known for his contributions to the art world, but De Peña was also involved in various social causes. However, he faced challenges and was denied entry to Dominican Radio Television for a long time due to his authorship of the “Hymn of the Revolution” during the April 1965 war. He also co-authored the anthem of the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD) alongside José Francisco Peña Gómez, with De Peña composing the music and Gómez writing the lyrics.

Apart from his significant role in the April Revolution of 1965, De Peña was a staunch defender of Dominican democracy in the following years. Born in Barahona on May 11, 1933, De Peña’s love for music was fostered by his father’s musical education and the stories his mother would read to him as a child. At the age of 12, he wrote his first song, “If you can be,” which he wanted to teach to his father.

Recalling those early days, De Peña said, “When my dad heard that, he laughed a lot, and I didn’t feel encouraged to continue writing.” However, a few years after his father’s death, De Peña began songwriting again. His notable compositions include the 1964 hit “My weakness,” which he humorously mentioned came to him effortlessly without any specific female inspiration.

Despite his age, De Peña was still in good health. Known for songs about love and heartbreak, often associated with alcohol consumption, De Peña maintained a moderate lifestyle in that regard. Some of his other popular titles include “You are not to blame,” “Virgen negra,” “Little girl from my town,” “Very young,” “El Don Juan,” and “My sadness.”

While De Peña had a long and successful musical career, he claimed to have never received royalties for his compositions, even though his songs were recorded by esteemed artists like Felipe Pirela. The lack of recognition in his own country was a disappointment for De Peña, who had been in the music industry for over six decades.

De Peña had dreams and aspirations left unfulfilled, including organizing a symphonic concert featuring his romantic songs. Speaking to Listín Diario in 2019, he expressed his desire to create something with artistic, musical, and historical value. De Peña is survived by his daughter Alih Jey, who is also a singer and producer, and his wife, Iluminada Jiménez.

The passing of Aníbal de Peña marks the end of an era in Dominican romantic music. Despite the lack of recognition and unfulfilled dreams, his contributions to the music industry and his dedication to social causes will be his lasting legacy.