Aníbal Fernández charged against “the pride” of La Cámpora: “They enjoy Cristina’s fixing”

The Minister of National Security, Hannibal Fernandezlaunched strong criticism of the group The Campora when going up to the plenary stage that was held this Saturday, April 22 in Ensenada, convened by the Minister of Social Development Victory Toulouse Peace.

In clear support for President Alberto Fernández, the official attacked the Kirchner organization and assured: “We need to fight and say things as they are. Do not meekly accept that arrogance of La Cámpora. Not accepting that they want to show us that they belong to an enlightened vanguard, when they are not vanguard nor are they enlightened”.

At that point, he redoubled the bet and questioned the vice president for “fixing” them: “The worst thing is that for those of us who have been working for years, they (La Cámpora) enjoy Cristina’s help, it hurts a lot, but we do not give up,” reaffirmed Fernandez.

After Alberto’s withdrawal, Máximo Kirchner asked the FdT for a “clear program” to “not have headaches”

The meeting took place in La Plata, Buenos Aires province, hours after the meeting of the Council of the National Justicialista Party and the decision of the head of state not to appear for the next presidential elections.

“We come from working alongside a president who was elected by our Peronist compañeros and compañeros and that we continue to believe in him,” Fernández said at the ceremony, which was also attended by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Agustín Rossi, and the chancellor santiago cafieroamong other leaders linked to albertismo.

Cristina Kirchner will lead an act in La Plata after the decision of Alberto Fernández

In this sense, the Minister of Security questioned the possibility of reaching a consensus candidate and reaffirmed that there must be primary elections where the candidacies are settled.

“When we said that there had to be a STEP, because the law indicates it and the President did not change any law. We choose, we present our candidates, we go to elections, we count the votes and we will see who has to govern,” he said, remarking: “We do not accept any other option than that.”

AG / ED