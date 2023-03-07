The Minister of Security of the Nation, Aníbal Fernández, attacked the opposition today during the press conference in which details of the Army operation that will land in Rosario were given. “I don’t give a damn about the reviews. The same ones who criticize me, 20 years ago they did nothing”, he asserted.

This noon, the President had announced a series of measures that seek to put an end to the wave of violence that is plaguing Santa Fe, in the midst of the war unleashed between drug gangs. According to the president, he decided to increase the presence of federal forces and send Army troops to work on logistics and urbanization of popular neighborhoods.

Minutes later, the head of the Security portfolio came out to give some advances on the Government’s plan. “In 2022 we registered 2,050 procedures that gave us 2,077 detainees. The work that was done is very strong, but it is still not enough: we must continue working. Tomorrow we will be incorporating 400 more troops and in turn we are working with another system: It is very probable that tomorrow we will take the motorcycles to be able to be in the different places”, indicated Fernández.

Then, he clarified: “The effort will continue to be made and it will always be to grow, never to back down”. The official himself will travel personally tomorrow to start the reinforcement operations.

Regarding the work carried out, Aníbal Fernández explained: “There is a whole task that is put into practice. On Tuesdays there are meetings where the forces, including the Police, and the specialists in the subject, diagram the map of the crime and redefine what are the pawn strips that touch each of the forces. Each one must have policies, personnel, strategies to meet the objectives. All this is going to continue deepening to be able to reach places that have not been reached”.

Opposition criticism

The announcement comes after an escalation of violence, which included a shooting attack at the supermarket belonging to Antonela Roccuzzo’s family, the murder of a 12-year-old boy and a revolt in the “Los Pumitas” neighborhood against drug traffickers in the area.

In that period, the Minister of Security had publicly acknowledged that “the drug traffickers have won the battle”. The phrase registered a significant amount of criticism from the opposition, to which Fernández himself dedicated himself to refute them.

“I don’t give a damn about criticism. What I want to say is that they have not done anything for 20 years: the same ones who criticize me have not done anything for 20 years“, answered.

“Crying over spilled milk doesn’t make any sense. The solution had to be given by the State and in 20 years it did not. Well, we are willing to take responsibility from the moment we assume to put things in their place and push everything necessary to find a way out”, he finished.

