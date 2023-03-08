The Army landed this Wednesday in the city of Rosario (northeast) in full wave of violence unleashed by drug trafficking and in the midst of criticism of the national government for a decision that some opponents call “late” and others question because of its dangerous drift.

The president authorized the reinforcement of the Federal Forces present in Rosario until reaching 1,400 agents and the dispatch of the Army Engineers Command, whose main task will be to speed up urbanization works in the poorest neighborhoods of the city.

In charge of the operation is the Minister of Security, Aníbal Fernández, who arrived in Rosario this Wednesday, a day before appearing in Parliament to speak about the open insecurity crisis in that city in the province of Santa Fe.

In his speech, he pointed out that in Rosario “it is imperative that we get into each place and get to the bone” in the midst of the wave of drug violence that is going through the city.

“We have brought federal forces to act in each place,” said the minister when putting into operation the new troops that reinforce the Unified Command of the Federal Forces, reaching 1,400 troops in this first stage, accompanied by the governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, the Minister of Security, Claudio Brilloni, the mayor of Rosario Pablo Javkin and members of the Judiciary.

The Engineer Command usually works in disaster situations: it was an essential tool for the Executive during the covid-19 pandemic, distributing food in humble areas, and helping to put out fires.

As EFE was able to learn, in the military sphere there is concern that the troops collaborate with internal security tasks, since they will go unarmed to carry out humanitarian work in hostile territory.

Added to this situation is the suspicion from human rights sectors of sending the military against a civil order problem, at a time when Argentina celebrates 40 years of democracy since the last dictatorship (1976-1983).

The Center for Legal and Social Studies, an NGO focused on promoting human rights, considered that the announcement shows “political failure” to resolve the situation and “weakens” the separation between national defense and internal security.

The opposition was quick to brand the intervention in Rosario as a “late” movement; However, Patricia Bullrich, leader of the conservative Republican Proposal (Pro) and former Minister of Security in the Government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), applauded the decision.

The parliamentarian for the Left Front Myriam Bregman remarked that “the Army is not needed in Rosario” and that it is a repetition of “recipes” from the right that do not attack the frameworks that keep the “narco business” afloat.

So far in 2023, the city where illustrious Argentines such as Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara, Lionel Messi or Fito Páez were born, 65 people were killed in shootings, as a result of the war between gangs for control of strategic points for sale of drugs

Despite the fact that the situation in Rosario has been unsustainable for a long time, it came to the international spotlight as a result of the attack on the supermarket of Messi’s in-laws, perpetrated on March 2, in which there was a threatening message for the footballer.

Two days later, a child died in the middle of a shooting, which generated the anger of neighbors and relatives, who on Tuesday looted and demolished the house of an alleged implicated in the case.

