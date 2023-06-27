Anibal Fernández lines up behind Sergio Massa: “Who doubts that he will be eight years?”

Hannibal FernandezMinister of National Security, came out in defense of the presidential candidacy of Sergio Massa and described it as a “bulldozer” that will not stop in its eagerness to impose new strategies. According to Fernández, Massa has a powerful imprint, a deep knowledge of the political framework and exceptional skill in managing “public affairs.”

Do you think that the presidential formula of Sergio Massa and Agustín Rossi?», Asked one of the journalists from Futurock radio and Aníbal replied: «I have known both of them for many years. I have known Sergio for 30 years and he is a bulldozer who is not going to slow down for a single second to try to impose himself on this strategy that is coming, which is his own imprint and which is very powerful. In addition, he is a man who knows how to set up and manage public affairs like few others, so an excellent competition is guaranteed ».

«He is going to start a core work, serious, responsible and convinced of what has to be done. Peronism is looking for Massa because it is what solves life for a good part of the Argentine people. We have a severe problem with inflation, we have to fix it, Sergio is working like a dog to solve it, “insisted the former national chief of staff.

«Sergio is a bulldozer. Also, a guy who has virtues. I feel like a carnivore that bites you up to the ear, but in the case of Sergio I also feel the same way. What does it mean to be a carnivore? That when it comes to defending the interests of the people, you don’t hesitate, but you go with everything. I do have to bite someone’s ear, I bite it and morph it, for which I see the conditions so that everything goes well and I see a president who in eight years is going to leave a very strong management Who doubts that it will be eight years?“, sentenced the former president of Quilmes Atlético Club.

Aníbal Fernández’s vision of Wado de Pedro

«He is not someone that I would like as a candidate if I had to put him, but I do not detract from any Peronist candidate, because if in the fight later he has to represent Peronism, how do you go back with your opinion? With which one has to be minimally respectful and accompany as much as possible so that everyone can compete with the same possibilities, “said the former minister of Eduardo Duhalde.

The presidential candidacy of Juan Grabois

«We have a strange relationship with Grabois, but it is not bad. We didn’t have the opportunity to meet, but I get the feeling that this choice doesn’t make much sense, I don’t know what is taken from a choice of that characteristic, I don’t quite understand it, but hey, if someone has thought about it and they believe that this is beneficial…, although I can’t find the reason for it, “said Aníbal Fernández.

“We must strengthen the government’s relationship with the organized labor movement, which is what really has to help us so that we can make a fair distribution of income. I am not a type of those who think about the struggle of social classes. I don’t believe in that, it doesn’t bother me that people earn money. What bothers me is that the difference between the simile below with respect to the simile plus assault that today is about 50 times, when with Perón as president it was 12 times.

I don’t want to take money out of anyone’s pocket, what I want is for them to distribute it a little better so that there are no more eaters that I hate,” he concluded.

