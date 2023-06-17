Aníbal Fernández pointed out against Cristina Kirchner and La Cámpora: “They have a vocation for perversity”

The Minister of National Security, Aníbal Fernández, once again criticized his former ally the vice president, Cristina Kirchner. This Saturday, June 17, he referred to her as “whimsical“, besides questioned La Cámpora for the differences regarding the regulation of the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory elections (PASO) in the province of Buenos Aires.

“For a campaign to start like this does not make any sense (…) Last night a tweet came out saying that we have the acts of distribution of charges, but they are not there. We still do not have the information and we do not know what was presented. What need is there?”, denounced the representative of the presidential campaign of the Argentine ambassador in Brazil, Daniel Scioli, in dialogue with AM 750.

Aníbal Fernández blamed the Kirchners for hiding information from him in view of the elections.

Fernandez pointed to a maneuver of the Justicialista Party, led by Máximo Kirchner: “I don’t know how it is said in the Capital, but in Quilmes it is said to hide. If I cannot reach them, having to be duly informed -because they know that I am going to compete-, they are hiding them What is the vocation? What do I know, perversity… I don’t know, I don’t quite understand it. So, that sucks”.

Aníbal Fernández: “Tolosa Paz called Máximo 20 times and never answered her”

On the other hand, the minister highlighted the will of his space to dialogue: “Yesterday Victoria Tolosa Paz [la precandidata a gobernadora bonaerense del espacio de Scioli] called Máximo 20 times and he never answered her. At the end of the afternoon she began to attend to her and the explanations that she gave are all absolutely bland, without any rationale or forcefulness. The solution was very simple: ‘I’ll send you the envelope with the documentation or you come to look for it at that place.’ There was no other way. Do you have to tweet me so that I have to guess and tell me that there is what I am asking for when it is not there? I feel like it’s a joke.”

The Buenos Aires PJ rejected Scioli’s claims: “The internal regulations are not anyone’s whim”

In any case, Fernández clarified that he was going to be able to obtain the requested documentation and that in the event that “things are not well” will be presented “before the electoral board to challenge it and review it”. “The regulations say that all parties have the right to see it and there are parties that have not done so,” he explained.

“I don’t know what they’re up to. We’re going to go to the inmates, in any condition. What annoys me is that then you have to listen to them go up to a pulpit and give you lessons on what you said as if you were stupid… I did not threaten anyone, those who threaten are scoundrels and I am not. I warn that what I cannot solve from compañero to compañero I will do it with the electoral board (…) The fact that Cristina touches me tangentially as if distrustful, bothers me a lot”, he expressed.

The Minister of Security alluded to the statements of Cristina Kirchner in Santa Cruz, where the vice president stated: “My thing is not to be nice or diplomatic. When from the party itself they threaten to go to court with everything that has happened to me, and I no longer speak from cases and convictions, I speak of the assassination attempt and impunity for those who planned… However, some do not put I’m determined to do that, but I do want to go to court.”

Finally, he acknowledged that He has no dialogue with the Kirchners: “I haven’t spoken to either of them for a long time. With Cristina, because there is no room for one to talk about it; and with Máximo, because he says he leads La Cámpora and La Cámpora’s attitude has nothing to do with Peronism (…) We will face each other and see what the men and women who trust our way of governing want, if we continue or not managing with that whim”.

RB / ED