Aníbal Fernández will not send the Gendarmerie and assured “what Morales says is a lie”

The Minister of Security, Aníbal Fernández, said that they view with “great concern the misguided repression” carried out in Jujuy during the protests against the partial reform of the provincial Constitution. the official flatly denied the responsibility of the national government in inciting the demonstrations and asked Governor Gerardo Morales to present evidence to support his claims.

In statements to the press, Fernández expressed his concern about the situation in Jujuy and stated that the people are against the reform of the provincial Magna Carta. The minister recalled that the National Constitution guarantees the right to petition the authorities, referring to article 67 of the text modified in the provincial reform, which establishes limits to social protest.

Regarding the sending of national forces to the province, the minister explained that does not have the order of a magistrate or prosecutor to carry it out and emphasized that special forces are not sent because it is not appropriate.

“We are looking very carefully and with great concern at the situation in the province of Jujuy. It is unpleasant, it is not something positive and it is a consequence of an ill-advised political decision »Fernández said today in statements made to the press upon arrival at the ministry headquarters.

According to the head of the Security portfolio, Jujuy and Salta have a different accusatory system than the rest of the jurisdictions, so they should have sent written authorization for the presence of federal forces.

«You called the constituent assembly, modified the constitution and there are complaints. So give the explanations to your people, I have to be involved. Federal forces cannot intervene in a province without prior authorization, without the assembly of a council and the particularities established by law«, the Minister pointed out in a message to the Jujuy authorities.

In relation to Morales’s accusations against Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner, regarding the alleged responsibility of the national government in inciting protests, Fernández affirmed that “what Morales says is a lie” and urged him to present evidence of his statements.

«They hit everyone; They hurt people in the eyes and there is a boy fighting for his life because a tear gas canister was shot at him“, he recalled.

Given this, the minister rejected the idea that the national government is inciting violence in the province and pointed out that no one should pass a modified constitution behind the backs of the people.

Yesterday some 170 injured, one seriously due to head trauma, and at least 68 detainees was the balance until midnight on a violent police repression that lasted yesterday in Jujuy for more than four hours on demonstrators who protested against the reform of the provincial Constitutionapproved and sworn in by the local Legislature.





