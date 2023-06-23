Aníbal Lotocki filed a criminal complaint against Fran Mariano

This Friday, Aníbal Lotocki shared a video to announce that he criminally denounced Fran Mariano for slander and libel. The former participant of Cuestión de Peso has repeatedly spoken about the ordeal he experienced after being operated on by the surgeon.

Mariano described how Lotocki convinced him to undergo surgical procedures to improve his appearance. “He created the need for me, he began to practice with me as if I were Frankenstein,” Mariano previously recounted on a morning television show.

Lotocki spoke about these statements and expressed in a video: “In view of the repeated, although false, accusations by Fran Mariano, very serious lies that I am tired of hearing, I have decided to initiate a criminal complaint for slander and libel, in principle, and soon it will be expanded by one of false denunciation”, he assured.

In this sense, he said that he presented several pieces of evidence before the Justice, such as the medical history, surgical consents, surgical protocols, photos before and after six months of surgery and Internet materials. “I also showed audios that he kept with my assistant, where he asks that issues that other professionals asked him be resolved and that now he intends to blame me,” he explained.

Regarding the complaint made by Fran Mariano, who stated that he had been injected with oil in the body, the professional denied having done procedures outside the face.

“I suffered slander, since I was falsely accused of committing crimes against public health in the media to destroy my professional image and insults of all kinds that are registered since he treated me as a psychopath and murderer, saying it to convince as if this were repeating it several times,” Lotocki said.

