Animated comedy movie “Kelly and Super Coke” is scheduled to be released on June 22 to have fun with the baby during the summer vacation_TOM Entertainment

The first big movie “Kelly and Super Coke” of the well-known IP cartoon brand “Kelly and Friends” in Asia is officially scheduled to be released nationwide on June 22 during the Dragon Boat Festival, and simultaneously released the “Assembly” version of the fixed-file trailer and poster. The movie tells the story of Kelly, the mysterious doll “Coke” and a group of friends to stop the evil plan of the villain of the universe and save the earth together. The film is full of comedy and fantasy elements, and it is the preferred family animation film for this year’s Dragon Boat Festival.

Extraterrestrial visitors visit the earth to start a fantasy adventure

In the fixed-file poster, the lively and lovely Kelly and his friends are jumping in the air, with laughter on their faces, and they are at the moment of taking a selfie. However, there are several robots watching their every move outside the window, which seems to imply the existence of a certain danger. People can’t help but wonder what the origin and purpose of these robots are. It is worth noting that a huge and mysterious figure appeared in one of the posters. Which hero this figure represents will only be revealed after the film is released.

In the preview released at the same time, the cosmic life form “Master” hid on Kelly’s doll “Coke” because he avoided the villain’s pursuit. At this time, the villain discovers the true identity of “Coke”, and Kelly gathers his friends to start a fierce and tense fight with the universe villain, and the battle between justice and evil is on the verge of breaking out.

famousIP accompanied seven years of growthsummer first choiceHomeanimation

“Kelly and Friends” has entered the Chinese content market since 2016, and has continued to bring positive energy and joy to the audience for seven years. It is deeply loved by children and has brought more than 3,000 episodes of film and television works to the audience. Ten billion times. While the work has repeatedly achieved success, countless children’s fans have gained positive energy representing courage, kindness, self-confidence, tolerance, and perseverance.

The family carnival animation “Kelly and Super Coke” is about to blow the summer assembly number, gathering a group of heroes and friends to accompany the children to spend a happy summer vacation. For fans of “Kelly and Friends,” this movie will be a feast for the eyes and ears. The audience will be able to experience the fantasy and surprise of the cartoon world first-hand, and feel the emotion and power of the characters in the film. At the same time, the film will also convey positive energy to the audience and encourage the courage to face challenges and difficulties in life.

The fantasy comedy animated film “Kelly and Super Coke” is directed by Liu Zidong, written by Wang Qi, produced by Shanghai Kelly Yupei Culture Communication Co., Ltd., co-produced by Qingdao Mishuo Culture Media Co., Ltd., and released by Beijing Tuanyuan Film Co., Ltd. The film will be released on June 6 22ndDragon Boat Festival National Screening。



