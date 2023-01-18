Home Entertainment Animated film “Shu Kebeta: Pentagonal UFO” Exposes Concept Poster Fairy Tale King Zheng Yuanjie’s Classic IP First Appears on the Big Screen
Original title: Animated film “Shu Kebeta: The Pentagonal UFO” reveals the concept poster of the fairy tale king Zheng Yuanjie’s classic IP debut on the big screen

Sohu Entertainment News The first animated film of the “Shu Ke Beta” series “Shu Ke Beta: Pentacles” has released trailers and concept posters. As the classic work of “Fairy Tale King” Zheng Yuanjie, the film will debut on the big screen in 2023 and share with children Let’s meet. In the preview of the patch, Shu Ke made his debut, put on a flight suit and said, “I want to win everyone’s respect as a pilot.” The resolute posture seems to indicate the arduousness of this mission. As soon as the camera turned, Shu Ke’s helicopter carrying Beta’s tank descended from the sky. This is also the most classic scene in the series of animations, bringing childhood memories of a generation of Chinese people to their hearts. At the end of the trailer, Shuke and Beta jointly drove the pentagonal flying saucer into space.

The concept poster shows the picture at the end of the pre-roll trailer, Shuke and Beta are driving a pentagonal flying saucer, flying in space, full of sense of technology! In this story, Shu Kebeta tried to fly a pentagonal flying saucer, but encountered an accident on the way back. When they returned to Earth, they found that the airline had been destroyed. A group of mice who call themselves “Extreme Thieves” occupy the airport and use high-tech equipment to commit crimes. How should Shukbeta respond?

“Shuke Beta: The Pentagonal UFO” is jointly produced by General Mobilization Pipilu, Zhejiang Dongyang Haitong Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., and Anhui Xinmeng Culture Media Co., Ltd. Adapted from “Fairy Tale King” Zheng Yuanjie’s original work of the same name, directed by Zheng Yaqi, will meet you in 2023.Return to Sohu to see more

