Animated movie ‘Inside Out’ is getting a sequel

1905 Movie NewsOn September 9, according to foreign media reports, the Pixar animated film “Inside Out” will be filmed for a sequel, and the five main human emotions will once again appear on the big screen in anthropomorphic images.

“Inside Out”, released in 2015, started with human emotions and described the relationship between emotions and human behavior. In the film, different emotions are personified and represented by different colors, and the extraordinary imagination and creativity have been praised a lot.

After the film was released in mainland China, it won a box office of 97.19 million, and many fans expect the sequel to come out soon.

