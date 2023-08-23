Animation Film ‘Snowland Boys’: A Heroic Tale of King Gesar

“Snowland Boys” Promotes Chinese Cultural Heritage and Inspires Children’s Courage

Chinanews.com, Beijing – On the evening of August 22, a special movie viewing event was held at the Xidan branch of Capital Cinema for the animated film “Snowland Boys.” Under the guidance of the Internet Communication Bureau of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China and jointly produced by China News Network and others, this film is adapted from the heroic epic “The Legend of King Gesar.” As it is currently summer vacation, many parents brought their children to watch the movie.

Known as one of the three major epics in the world, along with “Homer’s Epic” and “Gilgamesh’s Epic,” “King Gesar” has been recognized by the State Council of the People’s Republic of China as a national intangible cultural heritage and included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The animated film “Snowland Boys” portrays the story of a young Gesar, who is reincarnated as a god and overcomes various challenges to become a legendary hero. The film not only showcases the bravery and determination of young Gesar but also highlights the natural beauty and cultural history of the snow-covered plateau.

To ensure accuracy and authenticity, the film’s main creative team visited Tibet, Sichuan, Qinghai, and other regions multiple times, gathering inspiration and consulting with experts, scholars, and singing artists who have studied King Gesar. Screenwriter and producer Lu Wunan expressed that his desire to create an animated film was born more than 30 years ago when he first visited Tibet and became enchanted by the region’s unique beauty and culture.

Director Lu Qi emphasized that “Snowland Boys” is the only Tibetan-themed animated film in the world, and it reflects this distinction in its style, shape, and color. Lu believes that a work of art must possess its own style, and therefore, the film embraces the unique lines and colors of Tibet.

Citing the responsibility of mainstream media in promoting ethnic areas and cultivating positive values, Ma Xueling, assistant editor-in-chief of China News Network, explained the significance of co-producing “Snowland Boys.” She emphasized that as Chinese citizens, it is important to remember the legendary heroes of our history while providing role models and positive energy for the present and future generations. The film received high praise from parents who brought their children to the movie viewing event, as it captured the attention of the young audience. The children showed empathy for the protagonist and cheered for their favorite characters, learning valuable lessons about perseverance and kindness.

After watching the film, the children expressed their admiration for the characters and their newfound understanding of Tibetan culture. One child mentioned that they now realize Tibet is not just a cold and distant place but has breathtaking scenery. An animation film enthusiast also commended “Snowland Boys,” describing its animation design as impressive and its storyline easy for children to understand. They believed the film beautifully portrays Chinese cultural heritage and the spirit of national heroes, recommending it to more people.

“Snowland Boys” not only brings the epic tale of King Gesar to life but also instills valuable lessons in young viewers. By showcasing the rich cultural history and inspiring courage, this film aims to preserve cultural heritage and encourage the next generation to become heroes in their own right.

