“Detective Conan”, “One Piece” and “Slam Dunk” have excellent box office feedback

With feelings and content, the anime theater version is popular

“Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween” and “One Piece 2022” have been released in China recently, with excellent box office and word-of-mouth feedback. The theatrical version of “Slam Dunk” was also released in Japan recently and won the support of a large number of audiences. Recently, animation theater versions have been popular one after another. Among them, there are IP sentiments of old-fashioned animation, and more excellent content suitable for big screen presentation, which has brought great attraction to the audience.

Reporter Liu Yuhan

youth memory kill

Eight days after its release, the domestic box office of “One Piece 2022” reached 89.2 million yuan, and the global box office totaled 165 million US dollars. Previously released “Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween”, the domestic box office exceeded 80 million yuan in the first weekend of domestic release, and the current domestic box office has reached 141 million yuan. Considering the current opening of theaters, it is already excellent to be able to achieve such a box office result. At the same time, the two films have also received word-of-mouth recognition from the audience. “One Piece 2022” and “Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween” were rated 7.2 and 7.4 respectively on Douban.

The release of “One Piece 2022” in Japan is even more popular. It currently ranks 9th in the box office of Japanese film history, and 2nd in the box office of animation theatrical movies. “One Piece 2022” is a theatrical version launched on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the manga serialization, and was evaluated as “full of sincerity” by the audience. The popular red-haired Shanks in the film made his debut on the big screen. Shanks’ daughter Uta appeared as a new character and sang seven or eight songs, which can be called a movie concert. All these selling points make Haimi, a fan of “One Piece”, flock to it. And “Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween” is the 25th theatrical version of the “Conan” series. In the film, there are both youth memories and high-energy scenes of action scenes. The best Conan theatrical version of the year”.

On December 3, the theatrical version of “Slam Dunk” was released in Japan, and the audience responded very well. At 6 o’clock in the morning on the first day of the show, there was already a long queue in the cinema. “Slam Dunk” is a well-known animation IP, but after the completion of comics and animation in 1996, the film and television development of this IP stagnated. It was not until January last year that the original manga author Takehiko Inoue announced that “Slam Dunk” would be officially filmed. He himself was not only responsible for the screenwriting of the film, but also acted as the director himself. The theatrical version of “Slam Dunk” adapted the “National Contest” that could not be presented in the animated TV version that year, allowing the Xiangbei team and the Sanno team to stage the final contest, satisfying the long-cherished wish of comic fans. “Shohoku Five Tigers” Sakuragi Hanamichi, Rukawa Kaede, Miyagi Ryota, Mitsui Hisashi, Akagi Takenori appeared on the big screen one by one, making fans shout: “This is the best Shohoku!” The film’s script, rhythm, The soundtrack, sense of movement, etc. have also been unanimously recognized by the audience.

Strong appeal

The continuous popularity of anime theater versions is not a unique phenomenon recently. In 2020, the performance of “Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train” will be outstanding, breaking the box office record in Japanese film history. The animation theater version has become a screen hotspot in recent years. This is not only to sell IP feelings to fans, but also to present excellent content suitable for the big screen, attracting more fans of non-original comics to the theater.

Needless to say, the number of fans of “One Piece” has exceeded 500 million copies of the original comics worldwide, breaking the Guinness World Record for “the largest series of comics by a single author”. The sales volume of “Slam Dunk” booklet exceeded 140 million copies, and its animated TV version was broadcast in China, which became the youth memory of many post-80s and post-90s generations. Some domestic viewers couldn’t help but “tear the macho” after watching the film in Japan. More domestic audiences are already looking forward to it. A few days ago, “Sakuragi, Rukawa Kaede High-Five” hit the Weibo hot search list, with a single-day reading volume exceeding 100 million. “When I first saw it, I was still in the sixth grade of elementary school. I waited until my son was almost in the sixth grade before I waited for the national competition.”

The theatrical version of “Conan” has been introduced to domestic releases since 2010. Currently, 8 works have been introduced, and most of them have a box office of 100 to 200 million yuan. In addition, there is an animation IP “Doraemon” with higher awareness and more suitable for children to watch. Among them, “Doraemon: Walk with Me” has a domestic box office of 529 million yuan, which shows the popularity of “Blue Fatty”. Strong appeal.

The animation theater version adheres to screen-level production, with more grand scenes and more sophisticated pictures. In addition to fan audiences, it can also obtain stable ordinary audiences. Moreover, the theatrical version of the movie is generally a new story or a side story that is parallel to the main plot of the original work. This kind of content creation has no viewing threshold for non-comic fans, and for fans, it can also unlock new plots. “One Piece 2022” director Goro Taniguchi said, “Although sensory impact is important rather than drama, as a creator, drama is still indispensable, so the balance between drama and sensory impact is a very important issue at the moment. “

Qilu Evening News