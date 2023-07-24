ANIPLEX Shanghai Showcases Popular Animation IPs at Bilibili World 2023

ANIPLEX Shanghai, a member of the Sony Group, recently took part in the Bilibili World 2023 event held at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center from July 21st to 23rd. ANIPLEX showcased popular animation IPs such as “Ghost Slayer: Blade”, “Lonely Rock!”, “Fate/Grand Order”, and “Sword Art Online”, along with their merchandise. Notably, the new products of “Lonely Rock!” were made available for offline purchase for the first time.

During the event, three voice actors from ANIPLEX’s “Demon Slayer: Blade” and “Lonely Rock!” held a special talk and engaged with the audience on the “Dimensional Stage” of Hall 1.1. Additionally, both works were displayed in the special exhibition area of Hall 1.1. The cosplaying performance by Goto Doku, the protagonist of “Lonely Rock!”, attracted a significant number of fans to the ANIPLEX booth.

Bilibili World is an annual extravaganza organized by Bilibili, attracting animation, comics, and gaming enthusiasts. This year, over 200 animation, comics, and gaming brands, along with more than 600 guests, participated in the event. ANIPLEX has a long-standing partnership with Bilibili and showcased popular IPs such as “Demon Slayer: Blade”, “Lonely Rock!”, “Fate/Grand Order”, “Sword Art Online”, “Miss Kaguya Wants Me to Confess”, and “Licoris”, as well as their merchandise. The new products of “Lonely Rock!” were exclusively launched offline at the event.

“Demon Slayer: Blade” and “Lonely Rock!” were the highlight exhibits at Bilibili World, representing the influence of ANIPLEX. Voice actors Natsuki Hanae and Yoshino Aoyama, known for their roles in “Demon Slayer: Blade” and “Lonely Rock!” respectively, interacted with fans and shared insights from the creative process on the “Dimension Stage” of Hall 1.1H.

Furthermore, the cosplay performance of Goto Doku from “Lonely Rock!” received significant attention. The popularity of the show has led to numerous cosplays during offline animation activities. It has become a prominent work within ANIPLEX’s recent offerings.

ANIPLEX and Sony Electronics jointly presented a booth at Bilibili World for the first time. Sony x “Lonely Rock!” collaboration garnered attention, allowing fans to engage in Coser performances with the Vlog mirrorless camera ZV-E10. Visitors also had the opportunity to experience Sony’s audio products such as noise-cancelling headphones WH-1000X M5 and in-ear noise-cancelling headphones LinkBuds S. Additionally, a “Sony x Lonely Rock!” joint pop-up store was launched simultaneously at nine Sony stores across the country from July 22nd.

Koto Hirayama, the general manager of Aniple (Shanghai) Culture and Art Co., Ltd., expressed his pleasure in participating in Bilibili World and witnessing the vibrancy of the Chinese animation industry and the enthusiasm of Chinese animation fans. He also mentioned Sony’s vision for development in China, aiming to inspire and create emotional experiences for dreamers. As an integral part of the Sony Group, ANIPLEX aims to collaborate with local companies and communicate with creators and fans in the animation industry, providing them with Sony’s unique moving experiences.

