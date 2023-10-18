Anish Kapoor, new alchemist on display at Palazzo Strozzi

Listen to the audio version of the article

Crossing the doors of Palazzo Strozzi these days you are dealing not with a simple exhibition, but with a transformative process that brings with it glimmers of magic, where the conceptual works of the Indian artist Anish Kapoor transmute and dialogue with rational symmetry of spaces of the Renaissance palace. “Anish Kapoor. Untrue Unreal”, never a title could be more fitting for the exhibition that will enchant Florence until 4 February next year: a journey into everything that is inscrutable and illusory, an ancient burden of the human condition.

Exploiting the life/death, rational/irrational dichotomy, the artist enhances the poetics of objects, so as not to focus on the mere meaning: “If art has to do with something, it is certainly transformation. It’s about changing the state of matter […] through a strange process of manipulation that I don’t know how to talk about.”

Kapoor’s key word is in fact to dare, experimenting with new ways of seeing and conceiving reality like a new alchemist. His works transcend materiality, making wax, silicones, reflective steel and pigments symbols that allow us to look beyond the sterile reality of things. And, if in art everything is illusory fiction, taking an object beyond being is an ambitious project: a world where true and false dissolve, opening the doors to the possibility of the impossible. Already from the first room with “Svayambhu” – in Sanskrit “arising by itself” – you are catapulted into a reflection between void and matter with an enormous block of wax, which reproduces a stylized railway carriage, of a truculent bright red – to recall both birth metaphors and the bloodiest massacres of war, in an eternal struggle between Eros and Thanatos.

The color red

The use of red in all its shades is a distinctive trait of the sculptor, because in India it symbolizes both the matriarchal color of the bride and a murky, passionate and violent inner world. Like a modern Pygmalion, Kapoor then gives life to a column with infinite metaphysical features, “Endless Column”, an explicit reference to the famous sculpture “La colonna sans fin” by Constantin Brâncuși. Metaphor of the link between earth and cosmos, Kapoor uses the red pigment at the edges to hide the column and make it something else, reaching to the sky and transcending all physicality: “When you create an object and cover it with pigment, the latter falls on the ground creating a halo around the object itself. We can therefore compare it to an iceberg: most of the object is hidden, invisible. And so I became more and more interested in the invisible object. Some of it stuck out in the world, but it was the rest that was really interesting.”

The void

However, the nerve center of the exhibition is “Non-Object Black” (2015), in which the artist uses Vantablack, a highly innovative material made up of carbon nanotubes capable of absorbing more than 99.9 percent of visible light , so as to make the contours of the object invisible and make the third dimension disappear. One cannot help but be fascinated by this black hole (a “Supermassive Black Hole”, as Muse would sing) that appeared in such a somber Florentine context, a deep abyss that pushes us to look inside. The sensation is of a “full void” with an unsettling contrast (which refers to the same theme of the 2023 Oscar-winning film “Everything Everywhere All at Once”): “The void is actually an internal state. It has a lot to do with fear, in Oedipal terms, but even more with darkness. There is nothing blacker than inner black. This emptiness is not something unimportant. It is a potential space, not a non-space. Emptiness is a condition of beginning, not of end.”