Ann Demeulemeester, the avant-garde godmother of the “Antwerp Six” alongside Walter Van Beirendonck, Dries Van Noten, Marina Yee and others, is known for her achievements in the fashion industry, but she cares more about the final form presented. It is the essence of design and creation, and gradually focuses creativity on “people”. After leaving the fashion industry in 2013 to learn pottery, and after working with the Belgian tableware brand Serax to create a tableware series called “Dé”, this time, it will cooperate again. In different fields, the first furniture series was officially launched.

This time, Ann Demeulemeester created with her partner and photographer Patrick Robyn, and the process began when Belgium went into lockdown as the outbreak began, and the home-bound couple began to observe their surroundings keenly, sharing: “We’ve always been interested in Furniture has a strong idea, and this is the perfect time for us to develop our home project.”, “We aim for what we would like to have, and follow that vision, free to play without reference. ”

Inspired by the bold use of color and clean and simple geometric elements in the style of Ann Demeulemeester, and through a “duality” throughout the series – dark and light, shadow and highlight, texture and smooth, linen, oak , wool, velvet, canvas and other various fabrics provide multiple touches, bringing single products such as sofas, single sofas, benches, tables, etc. In addition to being responsible for the design part, he also masters the entire production process, including the development of prototypes to Work with Serax to hardcover your creations into shelf-ready items.

Ann Demeulemeester, 62, continues her self-discovery, “I love creating 3D shapes,” she says. “It’s very exciting to create ‘beauty’ in new ways—perhaps it’s a never-ending quest And part of the evolution.” The series, which was released exclusively on RR Corner earlier, is expected to usher in a wider release in September, and readers may wish to browse the gallery above to learn more.