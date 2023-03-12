By Nora Henze

After this Slowfox all dams broke …

On Friday evening, the “Let’s Dance” celebrities and their professional dance partners were allowed to show again whether the sweaty training sessions of the past week were worth it.

While fun was the main focus at some Charlestons, Becker’s daughter Anna Ermakova (22) became emotional after her slow fox with Valentin Lusin (36) and couldn’t hold back her tears.

Anna Ermakova cries after jury evaluation

The 29 points earned last week had set the bar very high for Anna Ermakova and Valentin Lusin and caused a lot of tension. Anna wanted to give everything: “The pressure is very high.”

Anna Ermakova, model, and Valentin Lusin, professional dancer, dance in the RTL dance show “Let’s Dance” in the Coloneum.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd



Valentin had come up with a very hot performance for the slow fox for “Oops, I did it again” by Britney Spears: “We will make the slow fox very wicked. It’s going to be really, really sexy.”

After the performance of the dancing couple, the hall raged, and even moderator Daniel Hartwich (44) was over the moon: “It’s the same picture every week. Anna dances and everything stands.”

Juror Motsi Mabuse (41) could hardly contain her enthusiasm for Anna’s dancing skills: “For me, that’s Broadway. Best ever, ever, ever. I don’t know when I saw such a Slowfox on ‘Let’s Dance’.” Jorge González (55) went a step further: “If we could give an Oscar, it would be for this Slowfox!”

Joachim Llambi (58) explained only succinctly: “What can you say? Go upstairs, get the 30 points and all is well!”

Jorge Gonzalez, Motsi Mabuse and Joachim Llambi, members of the jury, award 30 points to Anna Ermakova, model, and Valentin Lusin, professional dancer, in the RTL dance show “Let’s Dance” in the Coloneum – Llambi even 10 +1. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd



In the meantime, Anna already had tears in her eyes, which moderator Victoria Swarovski (29) had not missed: “You are very emotional right now. What’s the matter with you right now?’ Then Anna seemed to lose all her tension – tearfully trying to explain what was wrong with her: ‘I was scared with the sexy beginning and with the dress. And the technique with the Slowfox …”

The jury assessment followed shortly thereafter and Anna could no longer hide her sobs. Motsi and Jorge stretched the tens – and Joachim Llambi even wanted to distribute eleven points: “That was so good. There’s even one on top of that!”

A rating that Swarovski not only wanted to pass on to Anna and Valentin – she also dedicated the top rating Valentine’s wife who had just suffered a miscarriage: “30 points, actually 31. Congratulations. Of course, they also go a little to Renata. Renata, we all love you and send you lots and lots of love from the studio.”

Llambi distributes Merciless ratings

Other celebrity candidates had to wait a long time for compliments from juror Joachim Llambi. Actress Chryssanthi Kavazi (34) was hit the hardest, who confessed right after her dance: “After last Friday I didn’t sleep a night. I was so panicked about today!”

However, that did not stop Mr. Llambi from mercilessly judging Kavazi’s dance performance at Cha Cha Cha with Vadim Garbuzov (35). He immediately criticized: “It’s also that the first half was out of sync. The boys carry you from the rondel. You looked good lying there. You come down, go… bam, go. You are such a nice young woman. But I can’t give sympathy points just because you’re so nice.”

While Jorge and Motsi rated them with six points each, Chryssanthi and Vadim got just one point from Llambi.

Other couples didn’t have much to laugh about with the juror either. Influencer Younes Zarou (25) got just three points from Llambi – while Jorge and Motsi were much more generous with seven points each.

Natalia Yegorova has to leave “Let’s Dance”.

Klitschko ex Natalia Yegorova (49) also had to take criticism after her tango with Andrzej Cibis (35). Llambi lacked the Argentinian charisma: “What you missed was the dynamism of these women. On stage, the steps were sometimes a bit too early on the music.” He got four points, while Jorge distributed eight points and Motsi raised the ladle with the seven.

At the end of the evening, the calls from viewers made the decision. For Natalia Yegorova, the dance excursion is over – she had to leave Let’s Dance.