ANNAKIKI Unleashes Post-Apocalyptic Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection

ANNAKIKI Unveils Post-Apocalyptic “Post-Human” Series for 2023 Autumn and Winter

Milan, Italy – Leading Chinese designer brand ANNAKIKI showcased their highly anticipated 2023 autumn and winter collection during Milan Fashion Week. Titled “Post-apocalyptic Anthropocene,” the collection explores the theme of a post-apocalyptic world and the resilience of the “post-human” in the face of devastation.

The advertising campaigns for the collection utilize cutting-edge CG technology to create visually stunning scenes of ruins and desolation. The backdrop of ruined civilizations sets the stage for the post-apocalyptic theme, where modern civilization has been destroyed, and a new order is on the horizon. The collection blends elements of cyberpunk, wasteland punk, and futurism to examine how humanity can rediscover itself amidst the wreckage.

Inspired by post-apocalyptic imagination, designer Anna Yang continues her exploration of “post-humanity” in this collection. The “post-humans” are depicted as survivors in a harsh apocalyptic environment, joined by self-aware artificial intelligence in their fight against an unknown and turbulent world.

Yang’s creations boldly incorporate deliberately burned fabrics, dirty fabrics, old washed denim, and hand-painted dirty prints. These elements depict the dystopian world environment and evoke the image of a courageous human resistance army in the post-apocalyptic era. The avant-garde silhouette, wavy sleeve shape, and composite metal fabric create a futuristic armor for the “post-humanity.” The collection transcends existing forms and embraces body transformation, symbolizing an unending struggle and creation.

ANNAKIKI collaborates with Italian accessories brand anGostura for this collection. anGostura, known for drawing inspiration from ancient occultism and aboriginal culture, creates unique “body sculptures.” The collaboration introduces glass and metal earrings that combine fragility and indestructibility, mirroring the portrayal of human nature during crisis.

ANNAKIKI, founded by Chinese independent designer Anna Yang Yangzi, is known for its futuristic and cool designs. Since appearing on the official schedule of Milan Fashion Week in 2017, ANNAKIKI has consistently delivered innovative collections that blend unique aesthetics and design philosophy. The 2023 autumn and winter collection continues ANNAKIKI’s tradition of daring to be different, interpreting the connection between the past and the future through fashion language and retro futurism.

As one of the few Chinese designer brands featured on the official schedule of Milan Fashion Week, ANNAKIKI’s contribution to the fashion industry is undeniable. The “Post-apocalyptic Anthropocene” collection marks another milestone in the brand’s journey, showcasing their independent aesthetic attitude and commitment to pushing boundaries.

With the successful unveiling of the 2023 autumn and winter collection, ANNAKIKI cements its position as a frontrunner in the fashion world, inspiring new interpretations of the post-apocalyptic future and challenging conventional notions of design.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

