On October 6 this year, this year’s Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to French writer Anne Ernault. The award speech said, “With courage and precision like a scalpel, she exposes roots, alienation and collective dimensions through personal memory. limits”. Born in Normandy, France in 1940, Ernault is one of the most influential writers in contemporary French literature.

Anne Ernault is my favorite contemporary French writer. The first thing I experienced when reading Ernault was geographical closeness. My doctoral dissertation is related to Normandy, and I often go to Rouen (the capital of the Normandy region) in order to consult the archives. I took the train from the Gare Saint-Lazare in Paris, and the radio announced the station name: “This train is bound for Le Havre, passing Rouen, Ivoto…” These place names are related to Ernault’s personal experience and writing are closely related. She writes about the places she has lived, especially Normandy, where she spent her childhood and youth, and Cergy, a Paris suburb where she has lived since 1975.

French society’s “immigration within”

Anne Hernault was born in Lillebonne in 1940 (in the Normandy region, Hernault was born in the Haute-Seine department, and after the administrative reform, it belonged to the Seine-Maritime department). Ernault was her married husband’s surname, and her surname at birth was Duchesne. Her parents run a small cafe that also sells groceries in Lille Bonne. In 1945, her parents moved to the Normandy town of Ivoto, where they continued to run a grocery coffee shop. Ernault mentioned in a 2002 interview that although she was not born in Ivoto, she felt that Ivoto was her “city of origin”.

Erno lived in Ivoto until he went to Rouen for high school and university. She attended St. Michael’s School from the age of 6 until her baccalaureate, where Ernault attended the private Catholic school. Ernault entered the school for two reasons, first because it was close to her home, and second because her mother was a devout Catholic and took education very seriously. In Ernault’s first works, The Empty Cabinet (1974), The Position (1984) and A Woman (1988), she focused on the world of her parents, school and Normandy. It was, in her words, “the world of the ruled.” When Ernault wrote these works, she had left the “popular class”, which she described as an “internal immigrant” in French society. In 1963, she graduated with a degree in literature from the University of Rouen. In 1967, he obtained the middle school teacher qualification certificate, and in 1971, he passed the more selective teacher qualification examination. In 1963, she married Philippe Ernault of bourgeois background. Both work and marriage kept Ernault out of her parents’ class.

Hernault was the first French woman writer to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. Her writing is closely tied to her female identity and experience. Ernault started writing from a young age, publishing his first book at the age of 34. Since then, she has continued to create, starting from her own experience, describing the shame of cross-class, telling about her struggle as a woman in marriage, emotion and society and her pursuit of freedom, and discussing the exploration and attempts in the writing process. Her writing starts from personal experience, but does not stop there, but shows universality. She writes about experiences that most people are unspeakable but probably have, giving shape to those intense and vague emotions. Ernault and I are not of a generation and have our own native language, but that doesn’t stop me from finding sympathy in reading. As a woman, as a person, I connect with her writing through reading.

Consciousness of the identity of women writers

Ernault’s self-consciousness and recognition of the identity of writers, especially female writers, has gone through a process. She did not think of herself as having literary ideals in her childhood and youth, when she never said, “I want to be a writer,” but said more modestly: “I want to write books.” In 2003, she wrote: “I am from I don’t feel like a writer (écrivain), I’m just someone who writes, someone who should write.”

In 2019, Ernault admitted in an interview with Radio France Internationale that she “was wrong before” and that she was at one point disgusted by being compared to other women writers, because at the time she felt it was a demeanor to be considered a female writer. She admits that French society does not recognize women enough in many areas. In the field of writing, literary critics begrudge the title of “writer”, and female writers are often referred to as “romancière”, as if female authors do not deserve to be called writers. Ernault said she had not written a novel for more than 40 years and was still called a female novelist. Now she admits to being a writer, and a “female writer” (écrivaine), accepting female identity. She felt that there were not enough female writers, and there should be more.

Ernault had already prepared and tried to write before his debut. Ernault, the de facto only child, read a lot in solitude. Her parents had a daughter who died prematurely before she was born, which Ernault stumbled upon when she was 10 years old, and she wrote The Other Daughter (2011) on the subject. Erno’s mother loved to read, and there were no restrictions on Erno’s reading. Ernault read Gone with the Wind at the age of 9. Reading was her initial preparation for writing later. She wrote two short stories at age 10 and the beginning of a novel at age 13.

Ernault graduated in 1963 with an undergraduate degree and wrote a novel. She asked a friend to borrow a typewriter, secretly typed the manuscript, and asked her friend to keep it secret. She submitted the novel to Sye Press, but it was rejected. Sey’s rejection did not dampen Ernault’s enthusiasm for writing, and she did not give up writing, but the rejection did not affect her completely – Ernault wrote in her writing journal in 1980: “I may be I got married because I was rejected.” After marriage, Ernault moved because Philip found a job in Ancy. In 1975, Philip moved to Cergy, a new city on the outskirts of Paris, and Ernault moved with her husband again.

Ernault spoke via e-mail with French writer Frédéric-Yves Genet, who recalled the marriage in the talk collection “Writing is a Knife” (2003): “Between the ages of 25 and 40 It was difficult for me to write continuously during this period of age. I lived the life many young women lived and still live, and on the surface seemed free and happy: having a job outside (teaching), taking care of Children (two), shopping and cooking.” She wrote in 1999, recalling her literary journey: “There are so many things to do in life, time is fragmented, and women live like this. No one questions this state. I can’t write because to write requires being alone, it takes time, and it takes concentration. But I have to get my kids vaccinated, prepare lessons, and fill up my shopping cart. The states required to write are incompatible.” She wrote in 2005: “I was locked up in a marriage and Philip had neither love nor respect for me.”

Ernault quietly wrote The Empty Cabinet from 1972 to 1973. She gave up her doctoral dissertation and turned to writing. In March 1973, she wrote in her diary: “University professor, after all, I know that I don’t really want to be that much.” In 1974, Galima Press decided to publish “The Empty Cabinet”. When the book was about to be published, Ernault felt ashamed at one point, “as if a bad thing I did was about to be revealed to the world“. But she never thought of using a pseudonym, “I should admit what I wrote and face the impact from family and work.”

Ernault draws from her own experience, and her writing is strongly autobiographical. At first, the protagonist in her work had a name, and then she began to narrate in the first person, and the line between fiction and reality began to blur. Beginning with “Location”, Ernault pioneered a new autobiographical style. Ernault’s “I” is both personal and universal.

“I can only write dangerously”

Ernault has published more than 20 works, but she didn’t write full-time until she retired, she was a teacher, teaching literature. Ernault taught secondary school for ten years from the late 1960s to the late 1970s, then she worked at the National Center for Distance Education until her retirement. She prepares lessons in summer vacation, writes lesson plans, and usually changes her homework. She has no face-to-face contact with students.

In 1974, “The Empty Cabinet” was on the shortlist for the Goncourt Prize, and she was desperate to win the prize, because winning means she can stop teaching and write full-time. But she didn’t win. She is soberly aware that money is very important: “There are only so many choices: living by writing books (there are very few people who can do it just after debut), supporting by the state (receiving subsidies, grants), relying on one person who can earn two It is kept by the person who spends the money personally, who may be a husband, a lover or a woman, or who has a job.” Ernault’s final choice was to work on his own. Having a job outside of writing means being financially independent, and can be independent in creation regardless of the evaluation of the literary circle or the likes and dislikes of readers. “I realized very quickly: I can only write in a state of complete freedom.”

Before the 2008 publication of “Long Time”, Ernault’s work was often controversial, even criticized. “Pure Passion” (1992), about her emotional experience with a married Soviet diplomat in Paris, “The Incident” (2000), about her experience with abortion in a time when abortion was not yet legal, won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival last year. The award-winning film “It’s Happening” is adapted from this book. Literary critics often underestimate her creations from a gender perspective, and feel that her works are “frivolous girls”. Ernault wrote: “I remember very clearly the evaluation of “Location” by “Liberation Daily” 18 years ago, and I was very distressed to read that stingy, contemptuous and high-flying remark.”

But these criticisms did not repel Ernault: “Being looked down on and insulted by literary criticism in the media made sense to me, and it made me stronger in my writing.” Ernault has a lot Readers, especially female readers, wrote to Erno, “You write for me”, “This book is written by me”. Published in 2008, “Long Time”, this untitled “social autobiography” with sociological perspective and historical ambitions won Erno three literary prizes, including the Duras Prize, and literary critics praised Ernault for his work. No’s attitude began to turn, and literary studies began to pay more attention to Erno. In 2017, Erno won the Yourcenar Prize for Literature for all his works.

Her writing really made an impact on her personal life. Ernault confessed that her mother was distressed after The Empty Cabinet was published, but she pretended it was fiction. Ernault, who described her struggles in her marriage in “The Frozen Woman,” was at one point resisting writing the book, fearing it might impact her personal life. The shock did happen: the book was published in 1981, and Ernault divorced in 1982. None of these shocks, however, shook Ernault’s resolve to write. She admits: “I can only write dangerous things, write adventurous books, and expose the reality cruelly.” “I can only write dangerously. It is really dangerous, both in form and in the inside. It’s dangerous.”

Ernault has been writing bravely. “The ideal situation is this: I’m going to write this book as if I’m going to die, not caring at all about the comments that the book I’m writing might provoke,” she said. “A lot of my books, I think they are me. I wrote the last book as if I could die when I finished it. This belief is essential, and it is with this belief that I can continue, to write to the end, and nothing else but what I have to say. “This thinking may also have something to do with Ernault’s health. She was born with a congenital dislocation of the hip for which she was cast for six months at the age of two, and her subsequent choice to work at the National Distance Education Centre was also linked to the discomfort of the hip. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002 and recovered in 2003 after treatment. Had leg surgery in 2008. There is also a sense in Ernault’s courage that “Position or Shame may not be included in literary history in the future”, but she doesn’t care at all, “I feel I need to write, because this is something that only I can write. s things”. Her courage to write about danger has inspired and encouraged me a lot, and I believe this courage can also be passed on through reading. I am very much looking forward to more of Ernault’s work being translated into Chinese.

(The author is a doctoral student at the French Institute for Advanced Study in Social Sciences and a French translator)

