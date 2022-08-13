Original title: 53-year-old Anne Heche was in a coma for 6 days in a car accident

Sohu Entertainment News August 12, 53-year-old Hollywood actress Anne Heche was in a coma for 6 days after a car accident and was officially declared brain dead today. The family has now agreed to cancel her life extension system, but she will continue to use breathing. machine, it has been determined whether her remaining organs can be donated.

It is reported that Anne Heche drove a car into a house 6 days ago, and then a fire broke out. Anne Heche was severely burned and fell into a coma after being sent to the hospital. He died after six days of rescue.

Anne Heche, 53, is a Hollywood actress. She has appeared in more than 80 works such as "Another World", "Dangerous Secrets", "Exciting 1998", "Return to Heaven" and "Six Days and Seven Nights", and has won an Emmy Award. Best Young Actor.

