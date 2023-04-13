The British writer Anne Perry, pseudonym of Juliet Marion Hulme, one of the major authors of contemporary detective fiction in English and a history buff of the Victorian age, died in a hospital in Los Angeles. She was 84 years old and had been hospitalized for eight weeks. The announcement of her disappearance was released by her English publisher, Headline.

Author of several mystery series that have sold over 25 million copies worldwide, Perry is also famous for her own biography, worthy of a novel: at the age of 15 she was convicted of killing the mother of her best friend.

His first novel came to light much later, in 1979. It was The Hangman of Cater Street, set in the Victorian era, which saw the debut of Inspector Thomas Pitt of Scotland Yard. The series dedicated to Inspector Pitt has 32 titles: the last is Murder on the Serpentine of 2016, all published in Italy in the Il Giallo Mondadori series. The writer then gave a second life to this series, putting Thomas Pitt’s son Daniel Pitt at the center of five novels.

Her rich writing career continued with the series dedicated to detective William Monk, investigator of Victorian London. 24 titles have appeared, from The face of a stranger from 1990, to The dark sea of 2018, all translated into Italian again by Il Giallo Mondadori.

Among the author’s numerous yellows they stand out The enigma of Angel Court , The infamy of Lancaster Gate e Blood rite.

Like the protagonists of her thrillers, Anne Perry – born in London on October 28, 1938 – has spent her life juggling between light and shadow. Before becoming a successful writer, she was a girl from a good family. Daughter of Professor Henry Hulme, physicist and president of the University of Canterbury in Christchurch, young Anne (then still Juliet) was diagnosed with tuberculosis, so that from an early age she traveled to many hot spots in the world, from the Caribbean to South Africa in an effort to improve health. At the age of 13 she was reunited with her father, who moved to New Zealand’s Cambridge University.

Here she becomes a close friend of Pauline Parker, a friendship in which many at the time wanted to see homosexual connotations. The Hulme family, however, were close to divorcing her, and so she Juliet thought she could go back to England with her friend. Pauline’s mother, Honora Rieper, was decidedly against her, so in 1954 Juliet and Pauline killed her by hitting her twenty times with a brick.

The murder trial had international resonance and raised public outrage. On August 29, 1954, Juliet and Pauline were convicted of murder, but being just sixteen they got a lower sentence than expected: five years in prison and an absolute ban on meeting again. The case has inspired several films, including «Sky Creatures» (1994) by director Peter Jackson, in which Kate Winslet played Juliette and Melanie Lynskey played Pauline.

Juliet Hulme was the only minor in Mount Eden Prison (Auckland). In 1959, when she was released from prison, she became Anne Perry, taking her stepfather’s surname. This life experience would play a decisive role in her novels, which she said were inspired by the life of the prisoners with whom she had lived.

Anne Perry has also written Christmas stories, children’s books and two works of fantastic literature. She is also the author of a series of novels set during the First World War, three of which have been translated by Fanucci- High treason, Justice on the front lines and Angels in the shadows – while a title, Appointment with deathcame out of Hobby & Work.

His latest trilogy, Elena Standishpublished in English between 2019 and 2021, tells the story of a British photographer who becomes an M16 spy during WWII.