ANNISOKAY – “Human” is the name of the brand new single!

After a period of silence, Halle metalcore heroes ANNISOKAY, led by vocalist and producer Chris Wieczorek (Sawdust Recording), are finally back and releasing their brand new hit single ‘Human’!

This banger from ANNISOKAY combines Rudi’s outstandingly raw and emotional shouts with Chris’ mesmerizing and dreamy clean vocals during an incredibly catchy chorus spiced with thrashy guitar lines and unparalleled drum work!

A year ago, the band released the special edition of their highly successful and critically acclaimed album Aurora, which debuted at number 18 on the official German album charts, their highest chart entry to date.

“Aurora (Special Edition)” is still available on CD and colored vinyl and contains the three absolute classics ‘Coma Blue’, ‘Good Stories’ and the worldwide unreleased Japanese bonus track ‘Parallel Universe’ as well as a complete live Set in the current and fresh line-up with the new frontman Rudi Schwarzer.

ANNISOKAY – „Human“:

ANNISOKAY – EUROPEAN TOUR 2023

01.10.23 CH-Aarau, Kiff

02.10.23 DE-Stuttgart, Im Wizemann

05.10.23 DE-Dresden, Tante Ju

06.10.23 DE-Berlin, Columbia Theater

07.10.23 DE-Hamburg, Gruenspan

08.10.23 DE-Hanover, music center

10.10.23 FR-Paris, La Boule Noire

11.10.23 BE-Antwerp, Kavka

12.10.23 UK-London, The Garage

13.10.23 UK-Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

14.10.23 UK-Manchester, Rebellion

15.10.23 UK-Brighton, Chalk

17.10.23 DE-Cologne, Essigfabrik

18.10.23 DE-Frankfurt, Batschkapp

19.10.23 CZ-Prague, Storm Club

20.10.23 HU-Budapest, Barba Negra

21.10.23 PL-Kraków, Square

22.10.23 PL-Warsaw, Proxima

24.10.23 DE-Nuremberg, Hirsch

25.10.23 DE-Munich, Backstage Work

26.10.23 DE-Munster, Sputnik Halle

27.10.23 NL-Tilburg, Hall Of Fame

ANNISOKAY – the German rock / metal band released their fifth studio album “Aurora” in 2021, which entered the official German album charts at number 18 and reinvented themselves. Old braids were literally cut off and a new frontman brought on board. The musical foundation has remained. Heavy guitar riffs and driving drum rhythms paired with a mixture of melodic goosebump vocals and aggressive shouts. Rudi Schwarzer is now responsible for the latter. The new front man has already convinced the fans live. ANNISOKAY played the X-Mas Bash Tour together with EMIL BULLS in winter 2019. At the beginning of 2021, the new album “Aurora” followed in a completely new guise. As usual, guitarist and singer Christoph Wieczorek was responsible for the production, and his charismatic and melodic voice continues to give you goosebumps. The quartet is completed by the rhythm section, consisting of drummer Nico Vaeen and bassist Norbert Rose.

ANNISOKAY was founded in 2007 and has since been considered one of the most talented German bands with international flair. The band has already played successful tours in Europe, UK, Japan and the USA. With several headline shows in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, the band gained a loyal and massively growing fan base. The highlights were the support shows for PARKWAY DRIVE in sold-out halls in Moscow and St. Petersburg. The established independent label SPV signed the band in 2014 and three studio albums were released, all of which made it into the top 100 of the official German album charts. In 2018, ANNISOKAY moved from SPV to Arising Empire. In the same year, the fourth studio album “Arms” was released, which reached number 26 and thus represented the band’s highest chart entry to date.

ANNISOKAY are:

Rudi Schwarzer | Vocals

Christoph Evening | Vocals / Guitar

Peter Leukhardt | Bass

Nico Poor | Drums

Band-Links:

The post ANNISOKAY – “Human” is the name of the brand new single! appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

