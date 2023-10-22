Announcement of the 34th China Science Fiction Galaxy Awards at the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention: Recognizing Excellence in Chinese Science Fiction

Highlight of the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention

News tonight (Reporter Gao Li) As the highlight of the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Conference, the 34th China Science Fiction Galaxy Awards were announced today. The Galaxy Award has always been regarded as the highest award for Chinese science fiction and represents the highest level of Chinese science fiction. Many Chinese and foreign science fiction writers, scholars, enthusiasts, and industry insiders, including Liu Cixin and Robert Sawyer, gathered together and the “China Science Fiction Literature IP Adaptation Value Potential List (2023)” was released at the same time.

This year’s Galaxy Awards will award the Best Novella Award, Best Short Story Award, Best Online Literature Award, Best Original Book Award, Best Imported Book Award, Best Related Book Award, Best Children’s Science Fiction Short Story Award, etc. Awards, the Best Novel Award is vacant. As a part of the science fiction industry, online literature has become an important birthplace of new science fiction works in recent years. Two online literature works won awards this year. “My Healing Game” by the author “I Can Fix the Air Conditioner” won the Best Original Book Award, and “The Hidden Dead Spot” by the author “Get Out” won the Best Online Literature Award.

Science Fiction World Magazine and the China Science Fiction Research Institute jointly released the “Potential List of Chinese Science Fiction Literary IP Adaptations (2023)”, including “Hidden Dead End”, “Doomsday Paradise”, “China Orbiter”, “Forty Thousand Years in the Starfield”, and “The Age of Gods” 12 works including “Walking Alone in the Abyss” were on the list.

In order to better clarify the adaptation potential and market demand of Chinese science fiction works, the list also points out the adaptation trends of three major science fiction literature IPs and believes that science fiction online literature is one of the most eye-catching adaptation hotspots in recent years; “Science Fiction +” has become a major feature of IP adaptation, among which “science fiction + suspense” and “science fiction + growth” are particularly prominent, followed closely by “science fiction + adventure” and “science fiction + emotion”; Internet majors and animation are becoming the continuation of IP adaptation The growth point is heading towards a path of healthy competition from “volume quantity” to “volume quality”.

The list points out that in the past few years, Chinese science fiction has produced movies represented by the “Wandering Earth” series, TV series represented by “The Three-Body Problem” and “The Beginning”, and films represented by “The Cage”, “My Three-Body Problem” and “Star Field”. Animations represented by “Forty Thousand Years” and “The First Sequence”, comics represented by “Duan Nao”, “Global High Martial Arts” and “Cyber Heroes”, games represented by “Dyson Sphere Project”, “Galaxy Battleship”, etc. A matrix of original adaptations of the science fiction industry has been formed, and “China‘s science fiction industry chain is standing on the eve of a singular point of formation and perfection.”

