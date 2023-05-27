ANNOUNCEMENT: State grants for composition 2024 – mica

The Federal Ministry for Art, Culture, Public Service and Sport is awarding up to 20 state grants for musical composition in 2024. On the recommendation of an independent jury, these are awarded to people who have been closely associated with the musical tradition and current musical developments in Austria for years, who have a completed music degree or who have been working full-time as musicians for many years. Eligible to participate are natural persons who have Austrian citizenship or are resident in Austria. The duration of each of the scholarships, endowed with EUR 1,500.00 per month, is one year.

The complete application documents are now available by September 15, 2023 at the latest by email to the following address:

[email protected]

Federal Ministry for Art, Culture, Public Service and Sport

Division IV/A/2 – Music and Performing Arts

The date of receipt by e-mail applies. The cover letter is with the subject “State grant for composition 2024” to mark.

The complete application documents contain:

Completed general Funding Application Form with name, address, telephone number, date of birth and bank details

-> Signing with mobile phone signature/citizen card

-> or send the funding application form by post with your original signature. copy of the current one Report seats CV with information about previous artistic or compositional activities Current Worklists (or selection) General information about the current professional situation A clear one Description of the compositional projects (incl. title, cast, date of premiere, client, if applicable, as well as information about the performing ensembles and organizers, etc.) that are to be realized during the term of the grant. work samples: Scores (PDF) or sound samples in the form of links to material published on the Internet.

The scholarship holders are proposed by a qualified jury in free evaluation. The participants will be informed in writing of the jury result. It is pointed out that there is no verbal justification for the jury’s proposal. Submissions after the specified submission deadline and incomplete applications cannot be considered for a scholarship.

Unless otherwise specified in the award, acceptance of the grant entails the obligation to submit a documented report to the responsible department of the ministry no later than three months after the end of the grant on the work created during the period of the grant, as well as copies of these works or corresponding sound carriers to submit.

Furthermore, it is pointed out that – in the event that a scholarship is awarded – no further scholarships from the BMKÖS can be obtained. Persons who have already received a state scholarship for composition in 2021 or as part of the 2021/22 call for applications are excluded from the application.

If they are awarded a grant, single parents will receive a grant amount increased by EUR 200.00 per month. An increased grant is granted if the applicant is not living in a partnership (marriage, cohabitation, registered partnership) at the time the application is submitted and for the period of the grant applied for and receives family allowance for at least one child during this period. Confirmation of receipt of family allowances and the completed single-parent form must be submitted as proof of the duty of care.

