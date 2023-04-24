announcements of disbursements and meetings with businessmen

The Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, will have an intense economic agenda this week in which he will hold several meetings with businessmen, which will also include two disbursements of multilateral credit organizations.

The activity will begin this Monday with the announcement of works plan in Edesurthrough state intervention, and also a meeting for China‘s disbursement of the second tranche of US$ 520 million for the construction of dams.

The launch of the program of bottle subsidies for 1.2 million householdsdesigned for the winter season.

The agenda will continue on Tuesday when a announcement of benefits for SMEs during a lunch at the Argentine Business Development Institute (IDEA) and a disbursement of US$380 million by multilateral credit organizations.

On Wednesday, Massa plans to participate in the signing of the agreement for subsidies to the Ecotourism programthe announcement of another disbursement of US$500 million that will be allocated to the ioil industry.

The announcement of the dollar savings program and start of operations in yuan of importing companies, with savings of more than US$700 million per month. In addition, the public sector financing tender will be attended and maturities of $959,952 million will be faced.

Thursday, Massa will meet with business leaders at a lunch at the Chamber of Commerce and benefits for MiPymes will be announced.

In addition, the minister will sign agreements with the Andean Financial Corporation (CAF) in Montevideo, Uruguay, at 6:00 p.m. that day, with disbursements for US$680 million.

The week will end for Massa on Friday with the Launch of the Irrigated Argentina Programtogether with governors, to extend the planted area.



