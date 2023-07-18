Announcing the 2023 Hangzhou International Electronic Music Festival and Composition Competition

The highly anticipated 2023 Hangzhou International Electronic Music Festival (MUSICACOUSTICA-HANGZHOU) will be held at the Zhejiang Conservatory of Music from October 24 to 29, 2023.

This grand event is a collaboration between the Zhejiang Conservatory of Music, the International Electronic Music Federation, and the Electronic Music Society of the Chinese Musicians Association, among other organizations. It aims to integrate music, art, and science and technology by showcasing a range of activities such as work concerts, master class lectures, international electronic music competitions, and academic paper awards.

One of the highlights of the festival is the 2023 Hangzhou International Electronic Music Composition Competition. This competition invites young composers from around the world to submit their works. The competition is divided into two categories: academic electronic music and applied electronic music, with further subgroups within each category. Winners will be selected by an international panel of judges and announced at the closing ceremony of the festival. Not only will the winners receive awards and certificates, but their works will also be published on the official website and potentially performed at the festival.

Composers under the age of 40, regardless of nationality, are eligible to participate in the competition. The deadline for entries is October 8, 2023. Further details, including the competition rules and registration information, can be found on the official website of the Hangzhou International Electronic Music Festival: musicacoustica.zjcm.edu.cn.

Beyond the composition competition, the festival will also feature concert works collections, master lectures, academic paper awards, annual theme summits, and special forums. Details about these events can be found on the WeChat public accounts of “EMAC Electronic Music,” the Zhejiang Conservatory of Music, and the Zhejiang Music Engineering Department.

The 2023 Hangzhou International Electronic Music Composition Competition Organizing Committee invites colleagues from domestic and international electronic music academic circles to gather in Hangzhou for this spectacular event. Mark your calendars and prepare for a week of innovation, collaboration, and incredible music.

See you in Hangzhou!

2023 Hangzhou International Electronic Music Composition Competition Organizing Committee

July 15, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

