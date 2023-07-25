“Anonymous” inspectors in 3 provinces: Michelin seeks the “stars” of Argentine gastronomy

Las Michelin starsthe most important international award that restaurants can access worldwide and considered “The Bible” for lovers of good cuisine, arrive officially to Argentina: this Tuesday, July 25, a presentation ceremony is held, while the “anonymous inspectors” of the famous guide are touring the country to draw up a list of between 50 and 60 most prestigious establishments.

These prizes of French origin, which have been awarded for more than a century, have recognized about 16 thousand restaurants all over the world so far. Now, the Government would have signed an agreement so that for three years different places from three provinces are selected, which it is believed -because it is managed in a deep secrecy- would be located in Buenos Aires, Mendoza and Tierra del Fuegoto be part of the guide.

Those responsible for carrying out the evaluation in each gastronomic site are the judges or “anonymous inspectors” of Michelin, full-time employees. Once they eat in a restaurant, they meet and share their different experiences to make the final decision as a team.

Wherever the restaurant is located, certain extremely rigorous criteria are taken into account and those who are deemed to be featured are awarded one, two or three Michelin starsaccording to the established requirements.

Currently, the judges are in national territory, visiting it “incognito.” The professionals are unknown that when they make the evaluation show up anonymously, pay the bill and they pretend to be common customers. In this way, the owners of the establishment do not know when or how the review is being prepared.

When was the Michelin guide born?

The Michelin guide was created in the year 1900 by André Michelin and at that time it was an advertising guide, which was free with the purchase of tires. At that time, I also had other types of information, such as a list of mechanics, doctors, and maps of some cities.

From 1920 the red color guide it began to be sold and restaurants appeared for the first time; since it indicated important data related to their quality. The first redoubt with three stars was La Pyramid, Lyon, by chef Fernand Point, in 1931.

It developed gradually until 1936 when all definitions used today were introduced. With the passage of time, it opened up to different countries in Europe, it reached Asia and It was only in 2005 that he arrived in the United States..

In the case of our country, it is estimated that the first edition of the guide will be published in November. Although initially the participating provinces are few, the number is expected to grow over time.

How restaurants are evaluated in the Michelin Guide

Having one or more Michelin stars means that a restaurant is one of the best in the world. Nearly 2,000 restaurants in all the countries covered by the guide have stars.

A stardesignates a restaurant very good in its category. Two starspoint out top quality class in your type of cooking. Three starsthe highest distinction, indicate a exceptional cuisine that justifies the trip in itself.

There is a fourth category called “Bib Gourmand”, which refers to restaurants that stand out for some reason without actually having a star. This may be due to its kitchen or its price-quality ratio, among other considerations.

To obtain a Michelin Star, the following details must be taken into account: make a good selection of products; to have creativity; perfectly manage the cooking point and flavors; achieve a good price-quality ratio.

The inspectors-judges can also deliver between one and five covers as a qualification of the premises in relation to how the service is, the comfort that is offered and also how is the treatment of customers.

