Another brutal attack on a bus driver during a robbery in Moreno: “We are alone”

In the early hours of this Tuesday, drivers of the Line 501 “La Perlita” They reported the attack on a colleague in the Reja Grande area, Moreno. the event occurred during a robbery, and the victim suffered a cut to the face caused by a weapon. The repudiation of the company comes hand in hand with the four previous attacks on other employees in the same area.

According to the account of his colleagues, the driver who was attacked was traveling on line 501. At approximately 5 in the morning, a group of criminals got into the unit to rob the few passengers who were traveling. It was in that struggle, where the bus driver was assaulted and then assaulted.

Driver of the La Perlita Company, was robbed and beaten this morning in Moreno, Ramal 11, Reja Grande. pic.twitter.com/7ZdEychpmh — Validity_ (@Validity_) April 18, 2023

Alejandro, a partner of the victimized driver, indicated that based on the reconstruction of the event by witnesses, Daniel was hit with the butt of a firearm but could not give more details because “From the company they try to hide everything from us to prevent us from going on strike”.

“The Conurbano is totally unsafe, it happens everywhere. The colleagues are tired, we cannot go out to work in these conditions. Here there was only one checkpoint in the center, we entered the neighborhoods alone”said the driver of La Perlita.

“They got on as passengers, they attacked him in the face. We’re alone. He is fine, grateful to be alive, we don’t know how these types of people can react,” he added.

This is the same company in which a driver had been attacked last Tuesday during a robbery and after the bus strike in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area that took place from 9:00 p.m. on Monday and 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday. there will be a new union measure headed by the transport chamber this Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. due to the “shortage of resources”, due to a delay in the “accreditation of funds for tariff compensation”.

