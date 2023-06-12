Another horse dies at Belmont Park, the second in 24 hours

NEW YORK (AP) — Another horse has died after a race at Belmont Park, the second death in 24 hours after the Belmont Stakes.

Mashnee Girl fell near the post with a quarter-mile to go and suffered a catastrophic injury to her left front leg, according to New York Racing Association spokesman Pat McKenna. The 5-year-old mare was euthanized due to the severity of the injury.

McKenna detailed in a statement that a necropsy will be performed at Cornell University and the results will be reviewed by officials from the Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA), as well as by the New York State Equine Medical Director. .

Both agencies and the New York State Gaming Commission will review the circumstances surrounding the incident, he added.

Mashnee Girl had three wins in 19 races and earnings of $194,065, according to Equibase, the industry database.

She was trained by Mark Hennig, whose filly Excursionniste suffered a catastrophic injury to her left foreleg in the 13th running on turf Saturday at Belmont, the final race on the Belmont Stakes undercard. Excursionniste had to be put down.

The most recent death is the fourth at Belmont Park during the spring-summer event that began May 4. A total of 1,670 horses have run in 214 races, McKenna said.