Another magical night is coming for Tan Biónica

Since Chano Moreno Charpentier announced the return of so bionic With only 2 dates confirmed and already sold out, for October 28 and 29 at the Vélez Stadium, the fans did nothing but clamor and ask for more dates.

Apparently, the request was heard and now, from their social networks, ChanoBambi and the rest of the gang went out to shake the hornet’s nest.

Tan Biónica adds another magical night: find out when and where the band’s third show will be

Finally, they announced the new last date? The appointment will be on November 4 at the Estadio Único de La Plata., and tickets go on sale this Tuesday 13, at 10, via allacces.com

AO JL