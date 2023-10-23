Another mega-merger in oil: Chevron pays US$53 billion for Hess

After ExxonMobil paid US$60 billion for Pioneer at the beginning of the month, another mega-merger in the oil sector has just come out of the oven.

Chevron said today it will pay $53 billion in stock for Hess — doubling down on its bet that demand for fossil fuels will remain hot for decades.

Chevron offered an exchange ratio of 1.025 of its shares for each Hess share, equivalent to $171 per share. This gives a premium of just 4.9% compared to the screen price and 10% compared to the average of the last 20 trading sessions.

Considering the debts, the enterprise value of Hess was US$60 billion.

The transaction comes at a time when American oil companies have been looking for ways to spend the mountain of cash they have generated in recent years with the global energy crisis. It also comes amid doubt over the long-term future of the sector, given that many countries are trying to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.

Chevron and Exxon’s approach — to increase scale in the sector, betting on resilient demand for oil — is diametrically opposed to that of major oils European companies (such as BP and TotalEnergies), which have invested heavily in renewable energy.

With the acquisition of Hess, Chevron will increase its oil production by more than 10%.

Today, the company produces around 3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day; Hess, on the other hand, produces 387 million barrels/day, much of it in a field in Guyana.

Hess has a 30% stake in a field offshore of 6.6 million acres in Guyana — where Exxon is the main operator — as well as a shale project in the Bakken in North Dakota.

Hess CEO John Hess, who will join the board of Chevron, said the company has one of the fastest-growing portfolios in the industry, “including Guyana, the world‘s largest oil discovery in the last ten years, and the Bakken shale, where we are leading oil and gas production. ”

In a recent interview with Financial TimesChevron CEO Mike Wirth defended his approach to increasing production, arguing that the company does not sell an evil product, but a product that is good for society.

He also criticized the International Energy Agency’s projections, which show that demand for oil is expected to peak before the end of this decade.

“I don’t think they’re right at all,” he said. “You can build scenarios, but we live in the real world, and we have to allocate capital to meet real-world demands.”

As part of the transaction, Chevron said it will issue 317 million new shares.

The company also intends to increase its share buyback program by another US$2.5 billion, as a sign of its confidence in the business‘s cash generation and the future of oil prices. Today, the program buyback of the company is US$ 20 billion per year.

