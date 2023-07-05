Another plane used in the dictatorship is abandoned in Uruguay: how it got there and what could happen to it

The Argentine Justice asked Uruguay to preserve an airplane found in that country, indicated for having transferred detainees in the framework of the Condor Plan of collaboration between South American military regimes in the 1970s and 1980s. Although a part of the aircraft was dismantled in 2013, its protection was requested in the framework of the investigation of causes against humanity.

The plane would be at the Ángel S. Adami international airport in Melilla, on the outskirts of the Uruguayan capital, Montevideo, specifies the document issued by the National Federal Criminal and Correctional Court No. 7 of Buenos Aires.

Skyvan PA-51, the plane from which the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo and the French nuns were thrown into the sea

The international warrant, signed on June 15 by federal judge Sebastián Casanello, requests “the competent Uruguayan jurisdictional authorities” to issue “a precautionary measure that arranges to preserve the current state of the plane.”

It’s about a Hawker Siddeley HS-125 model 400B with identification code 5-T-30 and 25251, “which was registered with registration number 0653”.

days ago, Argentina recovered another aircraft used during the military dictatorship: the Skyvan PA-51 plane, used for “flights of death”from where threw a group of 12 people alive into the Argentine Sea on December 14, 1977including the three Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo Azucena Villaflor, María Ponce de Bianco and Esther Ballestrino de Careaga and the French nuns Leonie Duquet and Alice Domon.

The plane was bought by an American businessman who kept the original parts and kept until a few weeks ago in a hangar in Dekalb, near Chicago.

How the plane was found in Melilla, Uruguay

Casanello, who is investigating causes for the Condor Plan, released the warrant after taking a statement from the Uruguayan Sebastián Santana, who reported the discovery.

The plane was identified in Melilla thanks to data from the Facebook page of the Argentine Navy and blogs of aviation fans, which indicated that it was for the personal use of the former admiral. Emilio Masserahead of the Argentine dictatorship from 1976 to 1978.

Santana, a 46-year-old illustrator, said he found the plane in September 2022 while searching for data for a project at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, which documents human rights violations by dictatorships in the Southern Cone.

He said that he located the plane in Melilla when looking for graphic material for an audiovisual about five leftist militants arrested in 1977 in Asunción by the Paraguayan security forces and still missing, according to what he told AFP.

It is the case of the Argentines José Luis Nell, Alejandro Logoluso and Marta Landiand the Uruguayans Nelson Santana and Gustavo Inzaurralde, who, according to documents from the so-called Paraguayan Terror Archive, known in 1992, were taken to Buenos Aires on May 16, 1977 in an Argentine Navy plane.

“Ten days later Ricardo Peidró, a survivor of the Buenos Aires clandestine detention and torture center ‘El Atlético’, shared a cell with Inzaurralde; it is the last information available on one of these hostages,” says Santana in his report presented to the courts of our country.

“The ship is in disrepair, albeit in one piece”says Santana in his report. “In 2013, part of the navigation panel was dismantled, but it is still a recognizable object.”

After 47 years, three brothers were able to recognize the remains of their mother, who disappeared during the dictatorship

How the plane arrived in Uruguay and what it was used for

The plane, which flew for the first time in July 1970, was sold by the Argentine Navy in 1987 and since then it has been in the hands of civilians: first by Argentine companies “for anti-hail operations” and then by the Uruguayan company AirWolf “for air taxi,” according to the report.

Santana dismissed that it had been used for the “flights of death”, in which during the dictatorship detainees were thrown from the air from the opposition detainees.

“This plane could not have been used to drop people into the sea because it has the two jets attached to the tail and it flies very fast, so it would have been very risky.”said.

The researcher at the University of Oxford Francesca Lessa, an expert in the Condor Plan, celebrated the finding. “The plane embodies the materiality of the crimes committed and its location in Uruguay may boost existing investigations in Argentina that are still trying to determine the final fate of the victims,” ​​she said in a statement.

