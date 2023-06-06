Home » Another teacher accuses Donda Academy, the school founded by Kanye West: “Lack of books and materials”
Entertainment

Another teacher accuses Donda Academy, the school founded by Kanye West: “Lack of books and materials”

by admin
Another teacher accuses Donda Academy, the school founded by Kanye West: “Lack of books and materials”

After Kanye West founded the school Donda Academy, after being accused by two African-American female teachers, Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers, according to foreign media reports, another teacher recently joined the ranks, pointing out that the school lacks books and teaching materials, and campus security is worrying.

As the third former staff member to sue the school, Timanii Meeks was a substitute teacher for grades 5 through 8 at Donda Academy beginning in August 2022 and was fired without cause in October 2022, his attorneys wrote in the complaint: ” Parents once sat in on a Timanii Meeks class, and specifically, they realized there were no books, textbooks, or any of the related supplies that would normally be in a classroom, and students ended up with online forms, printouts.”

Timanii Meeks was reprimanded by school leadership and fired without notice as parents raised concerns about a lack of resources. In addition, Timanii Meeks also mentioned school safety hazards, such as exposed wires protruding from the wall .

As of now, the school and Kanye West’s legal team have not given a public response, readers may wish to pay more attention to relevant news.

See also  L'Oréal Italia awards six young researchers

You may also like

Jay Chou posts lively and cute photos of...

Controversy at Roland Garros over the clothing of...

In Neuquén, 67% of people from poor neighborhoods...

HeyDog signed a contract with Haoting Music and...

Cuti Romero’s Tottenham surprised everyone and hired an...

Planet Ocean: the tides are turning

The new urban transport fares apply from this...

Web drama “Hua Rong” hit actor Huang Ji...

Prince Harry goes to British court in wiretapping...

GD is missing from the list of its...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy