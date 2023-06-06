Another teacher accuses Donda Academy, the school founded by Kanye West: “Lack of books and materials”

After Kanye West founded the school Donda Academy, after being accused by two African-American female teachers, Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers, according to foreign media reports, another teacher recently joined the ranks, pointing out that the school lacks books and teaching materials, and campus security is worrying.

As the third former staff member to sue the school, Timanii Meeks was a substitute teacher for grades 5 through 8 at Donda Academy beginning in August 2022 and was fired without cause in October 2022, his attorneys wrote in the complaint: ” Parents once sat in on a Timanii Meeks class, and specifically, they realized there were no books, textbooks, or any of the related supplies that would normally be in a classroom, and students ended up with online forms, printouts.”

Timanii Meeks was reprimanded by school leadership and fired without notice as parents raised concerns about a lack of resources. In addition, Timanii Meeks also mentioned school safety hazards, such as exposed wires protruding from the wall .

As of now, the school and Kanye West’s legal team have not given a public response, readers may wish to pay more attention to relevant news.