The deadline to sign up for the Progress Scholarships was extended this Saturday by the National Social Security Administration (CONSIDERED) until Sunday April 16. The original date had expired this Friday, but given the large number of inquiries and requests that were still pending, the extension was announced and the new limit will then be in just over two weeks.

As we already indicated, this is the first call of the year at the Progress Scholarships in all its lines, namely:

Progress 16 and 17 years;

Progress Required;

progress higher;

Progress Nursing y

progress work.

Promoted by ANSES and the Ministry of Education of the Nation, the Progresar program offers an economic incentive for young people from all over the country to finish their studies. The general value is 9000 pesos, includes a plus for connectivity, s80 percent is received every month and the remaining 20 percent, certifying the status of regular student.

In addition, together with the payment of the scholarship, the beneficiaries can accessl 55 percent discount on public transport and take free foreign language courses.

How to apply for the Progresa Scholarships 2023

Those who are interested in signing up You can do it from the official site.

In the case of progress workRegistration is throughout the year.

Progresar Scholarships: requirements to register for the first call of the year

Requirements for those who seek to access the Progresar Scholarships Mandatory

Being Argentine/or native/or; naturalized or foreigner, with legal residence of two (2) years in the country and have ID.

Be a regular student of an educational institution.

Be between 16 and 24 years of age.

It extends up to 35 years of age to people with children under 18 years of age belonging to single-parent households.

No age limit for trans people, indigenous peoples, people with disabilities or refugees.

The income of the young person and their family group must not exceed three (3) Minimum, Vital and Mobile Salaries (SMVM).

Requirements to sign up for the Scholarships Progresar higher level

Being Argentine/or native/or; naturalized or foreigner, with legal residence of five (5) years in the country and have ID.

Be a regular student of an educational institution.

Be between 17 and 24 years of age.

Advanced students in the career, up to thirty (30) years of age.

Nursing students without age limit.

It extends up to 35 years of age to people with dependent children under 18 years of age belonging to single-parent households.

No age limit for trans people, indigenous peoples, people with disabilities or refugees.

The income of the young person and their family group must not exceed three (3) Minimum, Vital and Mobile Salaries (SMVM).

Requirements to sign up for the Progresar Nursing Scholarships

Be native or naturalized Argentines or foreigners, with legal residence of five (5) years in the country and DNI.

Be over 17 years of age at the closing of the respective call, without age limit.

The income of the young person and their family group must not exceed three (3) Minimum, Vital and Mobile Salaries (SMVM).

Be a graduate of the middle level and not owe any subjects at the time of registration.

Study or enter to study at Higher Technical Education Institutes of State Management. Exceptionally, the Higher Technical Education Institutes of Private Management registered in PRONAFE.

Requirements to sign up for the Progresar Trabajo scholarships

Being Argentine/or native/or; naturalized or foreigner, with legal residence of two (2) years in the country and have ID.

Be between 18 and 24 years of age.

It extends up to 35 years of age to people with children under 18 years of age belonging to single-parent households and up to 40 years for people who do not have registered formal work.

No age limit for trans people, indigenous peoples, people with disabilities or refugees.

The sum of the youth’s income must not exceed three (3) Minimum, Vital and Mobile Salaries (SMVM).