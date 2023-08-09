ANSES payment schedule: who charges today

The National Social Security Administration (ANSES) continues payments stipulated for the August month calendar. Hoy, wednesday 9 of Auguston the payment dates set by ANSES, it corresponds to charge all DNI ending in 1 of:

We remember that during this month the third reinforcement fee of $20,000 pesos will be included which corresponds to the month of August.

When do I charge ANSES: complete calendar with all the dates of August 2023

Retirements and pensions that do not exceed a minimum amount

ID ending in 1: August 9th

DNI ending in 2: August 10th

DNI ending in 3: 11 of August

Universal Child Allowance

DNI ending in 1: today, 9 of August

DNI finished at 2:10 of August

DNI ended at 3:11 of August

Family allowance per child

DNI ending in 1: today, 9 of August

DNI finished at 2:10 of August

DNI ended at 3:11 of August

ANSES beneficiaries: how to access the 55% discount on transportation

How does the ANSES payment schedule continue for the following benefits?

The ANSES calendar provides for the payment of social security programs on the following dates:

Retirements and pensions that do not exceed a minimum amount: until August 22.

Universal Child Allowance and Family Child Allowance: until August 22

Family Assignments of Non-Contributory Pensions

All document endings: until September 11

Pregnancy allowance: from the 10th to the 24th of August.

Allowance for Prenatal and Maternity: from the 9th to the 15th of August.

Retirees and pensioners that exceed $70,962: from the 23rd to the 29th of August.

Unemployment insurance: from the 23rd to the 29th of August.

Single Payment Assignments: all document completions from September 4 to 11.

The collection day is determined by the type of social security, but also by the termination of the DNI.

Progresar Alert: registrations are still open

ANSES: How do I check where I charge

Los Anses beneficiaries have the possibility of check in the system where and when they can withdraw their payment. Next, we leave you the step by step of how to do it:

Enter the official site of the Anses

Fill in the form with the CUIL or benefit number

Click on “Query”

Once this process is complete, the page will immediately inform you of the place and date of collection.

In case you need change bank or post office You must receive the first charge at the established point. But then you can make the modification through one of these ways:

In person at the designated branch.

By telephone by calling 130.

Or online, entering the Mi Anses portal.

In the latter case, you must enter with the CUIL and the Social Security Code. Then, enter the “Collections” section and select “Change place of collection”. At the end, a form will appear that must be completed with the data.

