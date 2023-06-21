ANSES: who charges today Wednesday June 21, 2023

The National Social Security Administration (ANSES) is on the fifteenth day of payment stipulated for the June calendar. Hoy, Wednesday 21 of June, It is the fifth day of accreditation of the Universal Child Allowances (AUH) y Retirements or minimum pensions. They will be able to receive their payments documents ending in 7. The collections of the Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC) have already ended.

Likewise, today is the sixth day of payment of the Pregnancy Allowances. The amount will be credited to the holders of DNI ending in 5.

Payment schedule for Universal Child Allowances (AUH), Retirement and Minimum Pensions

DNI ending in 7: Wednesday June 21. DNI ending in 8: Thursday, June 22. DNI ending in 9: Friday, June 23.

Payment schedule for the ​Pregnancy Allowance

DNI ending in 5: Wednesday June 21

DNI ending in 6: Thursday, June 22 DNI ending in 7: Friday, June 23 DNI ending in 8: Monday, June 26 DNI ending in 9: Tuesday, June 27

How does the ANSES payment schedule continue for the following benefits?

The ANSES calendar provides for the payment of social security programs on the following dates:

Collection dates of Universal Child Allowances (AUH): Until June 23.

Retirement and pension with income that does not exceed $70,962​: Until June 23.

Retirees and pensioners that exceed $70,962: from June 26 to 30

The collection day is determined by the type of social security, but also by the termination of the DNI.

ANSES: how much Retirement and Pensions increased

The increase announced last month by the Ministry of Economy together with ANSES is 20,92% which corresponds to this part of the year. The minimum went from $58,665 to $70.938 in June.

In addition, it was announced to continue with the reinforcement for minimum pensions and retirements, which will follow the following increase scheme:

In June the extra will be 15,000 pesos.

In July it will go to 17,000 pesos.

And finally, in August it is expected that the reinforcement will remain at 20,000 pesos.

Also the people who receive a pension or retirement up to twice the minimumthey will also receive a bonus of up to $5,000 pesos.

ANSES Alimentar Card: how much is the increase in June 2023

In April, the Ministry of Social Development announced a 35% increase in the Alimentary Benefit (ex alimentary card) for mothers with children from 0 to 14 years of age.

This social aid is compatible with the Universal Allowance for Children (AUH), for Disability, for Pregnancy (AUE) and the Non-Contributory Pension.

In this month, June 2023, the portfolio led by Victoria Tolosa Paz applied the increase. Below, you will find the new amounts that the beneficiaries of the Alimentary Benefit will receive:

Families with a child up to 14 years old with AUH: $17,000

Families with two children: $26,000,

Families with three or more children: $34,000.

ANSES: How do I check where I charge

Los ANSES beneficiaries have the possibility of check in the system where and when they can withdraw their payment. Next, we leave you the step by step of how to do it:

Enter the official site of the ANSES

Fill in the form with the CUIL or benefit number

Click on “Query”

Once this process is complete, the page will immediately inform you of the place and date of collection.

In case you need change bank or post office You must receive the first charge at the established point. But then you can make the modification through one of these ways:

In person at the designated branch.

By telephone by calling 130.

Or online, entering the My ANSES portal.

In the latter case, you must enter with the CUIL and the Social Security Code. Then, enter the “Collections” section and select “Change place of collection”. At the end, a form will appear that must be completed with the data of the new site.

How to get the ANSES survival certificate?

The “Faith of Life” procedure is mandatory management for retirement and pension beneficiaries. The frequency depends on the policies of each bank.

If the bank suspended the collection of your retirement for not making it on time, you can do it at your bank by non-face-to-face means. The credit will be credited within two business days after completing the process.

Other options for making the survival certificate are the following:

make a purchase with debit or credit card associated with the bank account in which the social security is deposited.

Approach the ANSES self-management totems that are in bank branches: they will ask for your fingerprint and other information.

use the Biometric Self-Consultation Terminal that are in the ANSES Offices.

