Anses: who will charge this Wednesday, May 24

The Social Security Administration (Anses) continues this Wednesday May 24 with the corresponding payment schedule for May 2023 for retirees, pensioners and holders of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH), the Pregnancy Allowance, Family Allowances, Single Payment (Marriage, Birth and Adoption) and Unemployment Benefit
Anses: who charges today
- holders of Retirements and pensions that exceed a minimum amount with ID ending in 2 and 3.
- holders of Unemployment Allowance with ID ending in 4 and 5.
Increase for Non-Contributory Pensions
- For disability, $41,064;
- Mothers of seven children or more, $73,665;
- For old age, $41,064;
- PUAM -senior adult-, $46,924.
With the exception of mothers of seven children or more, the other three Non-Contributory Pensions will collect the bonus reinforcement of $15,000.
Payment calendar Anses May 2023
Retirements and pensions that do not exceed a minimum amount
- DNI ending in 0: May 9
- DNI ending in 1: May 10
- DNI finished in 2: May 11
- DNI finished in 3: May 12
- DNI finished in 4: May 15
- DNI finished in 5: May 16
- DNI finished in 6: May 17
- DNI finished in 7: May 18
- DNI finished in 8: May 19
- DNI finished at 9: May 22
Retirements and pensions that exceed a minimum amount
- DNI ending in 0 and 1: May 23
- DNI ending in 2 and 3: May 24
- DNI ending in 4 and 5: May 29
- DNI finished on 6 and 7: May 30
- DNI finished in 8 and 9: May 31
Universal Child Allowance and Family Child Allowance
- DNI ending in 0: May 9
- DNI ending in 1: May 10
- DNI finished in 2: May 11
- DNI finished in 3: May 12
- DNI finished in 4: May 15
- DNI finished in 5: May 16
- DNI finished in 6: May 17
- DNI finished in 7: May 18
- DNI finished in 8: May 19
- DNI finished at 9: May 22
Pregnancy Allowance
- DNI ending in 0: May 10
- DNI ending in 1: May 11
- DNI finished in 2: May 12
- DNI finished in 3: May 15
- DNI finished in 4: May 16
- DNI finished in 5: May 17
- DNI finished in 6: May 18
- DNI finished in 7: May 19
- DNI finished in 8: May 22
- DNI finished at 9: May 23
Allowance for Prenatal and Maternity
- DNI ending in 0 and 1: May 12
- DNI ending in 2 and 3: May 15
- DNI ending in 4 and 5: May 16
- DNI ending in 6 and 7: May 17
- DNI finished in 8 and 9: May 18
Single Payment Assignments
- All document completions: May 8 to June 12
Non-contributory pensions
- DNI ending in 0 and 1: May 2
- DNI finished on 2 and 3: May 3
- DNI ending in 4 and 5: May 4
- DNI ending in 6 and 7: May 5
- DNI ending in 8 and 9: May 8
Family Assignments of Non-Contributory Pensions
- All document completions: May 9 to June 12
Unemployment Allowance
- DNI ending in 0 and 1: May 22
- DNI ending in 2 and 3: May 23
- DNI ending in 4 and 5: May 24
- DNI finished in 6 and 7: May 29
- DNI completed on 8 and 9: May 30