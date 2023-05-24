Anses: who will charge this Wednesday, May 24

The Social Security Administration (Anses) continues this Wednesday May 24 with the corresponding payment schedule for May 2023 for retirees, pensioners and holders of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH), the Pregnancy Allowance, Family Allowances, Single Payment (Marriage, Birth and Adoption) and Unemployment Benefit

Anses: who charges today

holders of Retirements and pensions that exceed a minimum amount with ID ending in 2 and 3.

with ID ending in 2 and 3. holders of Unemployment Allowance with ID ending in 4 and 5.

Increase for Non-Contributory Pensions

For disability, $41,064;

Mothers of seven children or more, $73,665;

For old age, $41,064;

PUAM -senior adult-, $46,924.

With the exception of mothers of seven children or more, the other three Non-Contributory Pensions will collect the bonus reinforcement of $15,000.

Payment calendar Anses May 2023

Retirements and pensions that do not exceed a minimum amount

DNI ending in 0: May 9

DNI ending in 1: May 10

DNI finished in 2: May 11

DNI finished in 3: May 12

DNI finished in 4: May 15

DNI finished in 5: May 16

DNI finished in 6: May 17

DNI finished in 7: May 18

DNI finished in 8: May 19

DNI finished at 9: May 22

Retirements and pensions that exceed a minimum amount

DNI ending in 0 and 1: May 23

DNI ending in 2 and 3: May 24

DNI ending in 4 and 5: May 29

DNI finished on 6 and 7: May 30

DNI finished in 8 and 9: May 31

Universal Child Allowance and Family Child Allowance

DNI ending in 0: May 9

DNI ending in 1: May 10

DNI finished in 2: May 11

DNI finished in 3: May 12

DNI finished in 4: May 15

DNI finished in 5: May 16

DNI finished in 6: May 17

DNI finished in 7: May 18

DNI finished in 8: May 19

DNI finished at 9: May 22

Pregnancy Allowance

DNI ending in 0: May 10

DNI ending in 1: May 11

DNI finished in 2: May 12

DNI finished in 3: May 15

DNI finished in 4: May 16

DNI finished in 5: May 17

DNI finished in 6: May 18

DNI finished in 7: May 19

DNI finished in 8: May 22

DNI finished at 9: May 23

Allowance for Prenatal and Maternity

DNI ending in 0 and 1: May 12

DNI ending in 2 and 3: May 15

DNI ending in 4 and 5: May 16

DNI ending in 6 and 7: May 17

DNI finished in 8 and 9: May 18

Single Payment Assignments

All document completions: May 8 to June 12

Non-contributory pensions

DNI ending in 0 and 1: May 2

DNI finished on 2 and 3: May 3

DNI ending in 4 and 5: May 4

DNI ending in 6 and 7: May 5

DNI ending in 8 and 9: May 8

Family Assignments of Non-Contributory Pensions

All document completions: May 9 to June 12

Unemployment Allowance

DNI ending in 0 and 1: May 22

DNI ending in 2 and 3: May 23

DNI ending in 4 and 5: May 24

DNI finished in 6 and 7: May 29

DNI completed on 8 and 9: May 30

