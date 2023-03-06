The National Social Security Administration (CONSIDERED) pays different allowances and extras to beneficiaries who meet various requirements. That is why those who wish to start collecting a particular benefit must process the Negative Certification.

This document is proof of demonstrate than the owner does not receive any other income by the pension agency. He Procedure es free and it can be done through the official ANSES website in simple steps with the CUIL or CUIT number. The step by step

Negative Certification of Anses: how to carry out the procedure

Walk into Mi Considered con CUIL y Social Security Key from anses.gob.ar Then select “Personal information” choose option Negative Certification. Complete the form with your number COOKED/COOKED and the period for which you request the certification (last month)

Procedure to request the Negative Certification

It is worth noting that the certificate does not require stamp or signature of an agent of the organism. The query can also be made through My ANSES with CUIL and Social Security Code.

ANSES Negative Certification: what is it for?

The Negative Certification It can be requested in different contexts, for example, to join a social work (CODEM), verifying that the person does not have social coverage or the purchase of dollars, among other functions.

The voucher leaves records that the applicant does not record:

Sworn statements as a worker under a dependency relationship.

Affidavits from provinces not adhered to the Argentine Integral Pension System (both for active and passive workers).

Transfers as Self-Employed and/or Monotributista and/or Workers of Private Houses.

Collection of Maternity Allowance for Worker of Private Houses.

Collection of Unemployment Benefit.

Collection of social programs.

Collection of the Universal Allowance for Child and/or Pregnancy.

Collection of Family Allowances.

Progress charge.

Initiation of National Pension Benefit

Collection of pension benefits in force on the date of the request.

Social work.

I requested the Negative Certification and it did not let me generate a receipt, why?

If the person does not have any movement linked to ANSES in the selected period, they can download a PDF of the Negative Certification.

Negative certification denied

If when entering the data it is not possible to issue the documentmeans that the organism registered some movement.

