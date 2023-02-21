The Marvel superhero movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Frenzy” will be released in IMAX theaters across the country from February 17. IMAX held a media screening in Beijing on the same day. The film was specially shot by IMAX, and the specific shots were 26% more shocking. The visual spectacle of the Quantum Realm and the cool and upgraded superhero action scenes were also well received. Comments such as “the Quantum Realm is an eye-opener” and “the reunion-level visual effects are shocking and enjoyable” have become keywords for post-screening feedback.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Frenzy” is the debut of the fifth stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it is also one of the first Marvel movies to re-release the mainland IMAX after three years. The feature is unique in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The refreshing visual spectacle and exciting action scenes have become the highlights of the film’s universal recognition. In a large number of fantasy sci-fi movies, the imagination of filmmakers reaches every corner of the universe, while the “Ant-Man” series takes a different approach, shifting the perspective from the ultimate “big” to the ultimate “small”, exploring the wonders of the quantum realm mystery. After the performance of the first two parts, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Frenzy” showed the quantum space in full force, and the strange and mysterious world made the audience amazed: “The quantum microscopic world of Ant-Man in the IMAX theater is beyond imagination and cannot be observed by the naked eye. There is a huge power hidden in the world of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Frenzy” “As a senior Marvel fan, action scenes have always been a reassuring link in Marvel movies, and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Frenzy” lived up to expectations.”