Antarctica’s climate could experience a “succession of extreme events”

Los extreme weather events in Antarctica, such as oceanic heat waves and ice loss, will intensify unless policies to reduce the burning of fossil fuels are urgently adopted, a new study reveals, the latest to raise alarms about the damage that is triggering climate change.

“It is virtually certain that if greenhouse gas emissions are sustained, there will be an increase in the size and frequency of events” as the world comes dangerously close to exceeding the 1.5°C warming limit set in the 2015 Paris Agreement, according to a study published in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science. “We cannot rule out future successions in which extreme events could have far-reaching impacts in a number of domains.”

Scientists are increasingly alarmed by the difficulty Antarctic ice has had in rebuilding after hitting a record low in February, a deviation so extreme from normal that it has been called a “six sigma event,” meaning , a phenomenon that occurs once every 7.5 million years. The Arctic is also expected to be ice-free during summers by 2030.highlighting the rapid pace at which global warming is damaging the planet’s ecosystems.

Rising temperatures also caused the months of June and July to be declared the hottest on record, and forest fires and heat waves to hit Canada and several European countries this year. South America also faces unprecedented winter temperatures, as in Chile, which has registered more than 30 °C in some regions.

The world‘s most extreme heat wave was recorded in East Antarctica. In some regions, temperatures reached 38.5°C above the normal seasonal level there, according to the study that reviewed climate extremes in Antarctica and the Southern Ocean. The study authors also warned that low sea ice events could become more frequent and, like in the Arctic, perpetuate as more solar heat is absorbed and less reflected due to shrinking ice cover. ice.

The study concludes that Antarctica is likely to face considerable stress and damage in the coming decades. Twelve countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, India and China, pledged to preserve the continent’s fragile environment through the 1959 Antarctic Treaty. The study says that some countries could breach the terms of this agreement if they do not follow through. implement urgent measures to reduce emissions.

“Nations must understand that if they continue to explore, extract and burn fossil fuels anywhere in the world, the Antarctic environment will be increasingly affected in ways that are not consistent with their commitment.” noted the lead author, Martin Siegert, Professor at the University of Exeterit’s a statement.

As Antarctic sea ice melts, more areas of the continent could become accessible to ships, and this too would require careful management, as well as biosecurity measures, to protect vulnerable sites.

“The Antarctic shift has global implications,” Siegert said. “Reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero is our best hope of preserving Antarctica, and this must matter to every country—and people—on the planet.”

