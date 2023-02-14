PREVIEW

Creative director Izumi Ogino continues to uphold ANTEPRIMA’s consistent love and support for art, and cooperates with artists from all over the world. She believes that inspiration comes from nature, art, and travel, which come from the interaction and experience between people. Can inject color into the design . The same is true for architectural aesthetics. The patterns that catch the eye, bold and bright colors, and neat tailoring draw inspiration from architectural aesthetics and popular line patterns, making each item full of retro artistic flavor not only modern and fashionable, but also It also tends to be more modern in texture and aesthetics, and a series of designs full of three-dimensional outlines and smooth lines have been born. Taking advantage of the 30th anniversary celebration, ANTEPRIMA specially collaborated with Italian architect, artist and graphic designer Marcello. Marcello Morandini (Marcello Morandini), whose geometric pattern of black and white lines is well-known in the design world, brings shocking visual enjoyment with the contrast and playfulness of black and white color schemes, just as his iconic art chair work “SEDIA BINE” and the knitting-based ANTEPRIMA also launched for the 30th anniversary, which led to this surprise cooperation in the field. The geometric black and white abstract pattern he personally designed for the brand’s 30th anniversary celebration has been integrated into the ANTEPRIMA 2023 spring and summer series and has become one of the key points. In addition to the joy of life, it also gives people a simple and modern atmosphere, allowing everyone to explore more possibilities for the integration of art and life.

Of course, special joint rides are inevitable with WIREBAG. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of ANTEPRIMA, the brand’s light and stylish WIREBAG also collaborated with Mr. Morandini. It is worth mentioning that the brand-new MARCELLO MORANDINI WIREBAG has two exclusive black and white patterns designed by him, reflecting negative /Positive space, stillness and movement, this classic combination adds simplicity, freshness and uniqueness to the collection.

Marcello Morandini’s works are all born from the simple black-and-white tone art inspired by daily architecture. The visual style of repeated geometric black-and-white abstract patterns forms the most representative three-dimensional works, which echoes the creative concept of ANTEPRIMA.

To celebrate the surprise cooperation between ANTEPRIMA X MARCELLO MORANDINI, ANTEPRIMA Hong Kong IFC branch will display the black and white art sculptures and furniture of MARCELLO MORANDINI from February 15th to 28th. At that time, you can explore the creative path of MARCELLO MORANDINI, hoping to let everyone feel the The joy of art.

Date: 15-28 February 2023

Address: Shop 3079, ifc mall, Central HONG KONG