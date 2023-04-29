ANTHEM

Crimson & Jet Black

(Heavy Metal) Label: Reaper Entertainment

Format: (LP)

Release: 21.04.2023

„Crimson & Jet Black“ is unmistakably ANTHEM, yet it sounds fresh at the same time.

2019 signed up ANTHEMthe former – and renewed – heavy metal stars from distant Japan with the surprisingly fresh album „Nucleus“ return! Now the gentlemen are really upping the ante with “Crimson & Jet Black”. The guys from Tokyo weren’t really gone, despite some line-ups back and forth over the years, but the last works were released via Sony Japan primarily in the eastern regions before Nuclear Blast brought their music back to Europe in greater numbers. Reaper Entertainment now presents us with the no less strong successor, which is the 19th album by the veterans.

And this is where decades of experience meet youthful vigour. What the guys here bang out of Heavy Metal on the edge of Power Metal is still a bit surprising. With a hoarse voice, sometimes reminiscent of Biff Byford SAXON remembers, leads Yukio skilfully, but also with a slight accent, through the varied and catchy songs, while the band around him not only delivers crisp hits, but also shows again and again what gifted musicians they are. This then culminates in the virtuosic and technically extremely demanding “Void Ark”. Although you can hear a lot of traditional combos like ACCEPT, JUDAS PRIEST or the compatriots of LOUDNESS out, but ANTHEM also dare to throw in a few symphonic keys and atmospheric elements, which is why FIREWIND or MASTERPLAN come to mind.

So you can already tell that the Japanese aren’t resting on their laurels even after more than three decades and are definitely bringing new freshness into their sound. Homely folklore is also completely dispensed with here, because the sources of inspiration are clear: the German scene and the NWOBHM. And that’s just as well!

ANTHEM deliver a strong and compact album that shows a mature yet highly motivated band that can easily keep up with the aforementioned troops. One can only hope that they don’t take another four years for the next album and until then they’ll also be plowing through the halls and festivals of Europe.

Tracklist „Crimson & Jet Black“:

1. Snake Eyes

2. Wheels Of Fire

3. Howling Days

4. Roaring Vortex

5. Blood Brothers

6. Master Of Disaster

7. Void Ark

8. Faster

9. Burn Down The Wall

10. Mystic Echoes

11. Danger Flight

Total playing time: 63:33

