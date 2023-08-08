Home » Anthony Mackie Reflects on his Marvel Journey in Captain America: Brave New World
Anthony Mackie Reflects on his Marvel Journey in Captain America: Brave New World

Marvel actor Anthony Mackie reflects on his experience filming the upcoming movie, Captain America: Brave New World, in an interview with The Wrap. Mackie, who has portrayed the character Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since 2014, discusses his emotional journey with the franchise and the sense of camaraderie on set.

During the interview, Mackie mentions the significance of returning to the same hotel where he filmed his first Marvel scene for Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He explains how this experience made him realize how far his character has come and expresses his excitement for having worked on the MCU for a decade.

Mackie also shares his appreciation for the shooting process, describing it as familiar and enjoyable. He mentions the privilege of being able to sit outside the White House, smoke cigars, drink whiskey, and watch the sunrise with the staff. He compares working on a Marvel movie to a summer camp, where friendships are formed and nurtured over the years.

As for the highly anticipated film, Captain America: Brave New World, Mackie confirms that the shooting is progressing smoothly. He assures fans that the experience is no different from his previous Marvel projects and promises a great cinematic experience.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to be released on July 26, 2024. Fans of the franchise are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates and follow-up reports.

Marvel enthusiasts can mark their calendars for this exciting new addition to the Captain America franchise, which is sure to captivate audiences with its thrilling storyline and unforgettable performances.

