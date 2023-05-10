ANTI-FLAG – Publish acoustic session

For the release of their current album “Lies They Tell Our Children” in January, ANTI-FLAG invited 200 fans to an exclusive “Circle Session” at the Berlin Lido.



In this intimate setting, singer Justin Sane and bassist Chris #2 presented new songs and band classics in an acoustic guise. The entire session is now available online. In the summer, the Pittsburgh punk band will return to Europe performing at festivals and supporting FINE CREAM FISH FILLET appear fully amplified as usual.

Singer Justin Sane: „At a time in our lives where we feel more and more disconnected, where uncertainty and fear grow endlessly more prevalent… we are beyond grateful to get to travel across Europe and play these shows. Each one a reminder that in this battle none of us are alone. Kindness, empathy, and justice will forever win. We can’t wait to a see ya in the pit!“



ANTI-FLAG live

03.06. Linz (AT), Sbäm Festival

08.06. Rothis (AT), Alpen Rock

10.06. Interlaken (CH), Greenfield Festival

16.06. Scheessel (DE), Hurricane Festival

06/17 Neuhausen ob Eck (DE), Southside Festival

24.06. Münster (DE), Vainstream Rockfest

08/18 Hamburg (DE), open air at the wholesale market*

25.08. Kaltenberg (DE), Schloss Kaltenberg*

08/26 Losheim (DE), lido open air*

*Support for fine cream fish fillet

Over „Lies They Tell Our Children„:

“The album itself is the first conceptual album the band has ever done, spawned out of a compulsive need to not just comment on the dystopian corporate wasteland we all face but to trace it back to the origin of this fate; the political policies, laws, cultural shifts, and lineage of injustice that have led us to the world we live in today”, ANTI-FLAG report about their new album. In order to implement these diverse themes musically, they have invited a number of prominent guest musicians, including from Bad Religion, Rise Against, Killswitch Engage and Die Toten Hosen.

About the Circle Sessions:

The Circle Sessions is a live session brand that brings the most exciting artists of our time in front of the camera in a unique way. The Circle Sessions is all about one thing: music. The sessions live from unique moments and captivating concerts. Great locations, extremely talented musicians and a unique concept present fans with their favorite artists closer and more intimately than ever before.

Band-Links:

