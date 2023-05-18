“Anti-poor”, “inhumane” and “if Evita saw you”: picketer camp with strong criticism of Tolosa Paz

Delegations of picketers from all over the country grouped in Picket Unit (UP) arrived this Wednesday at the May Plaza and they started one camp in view of the protest this Thursday, May 18, in front of the Ministry of Social Development. The criticism was directed towards the Government, especially against the minister Victoria Toulouse Peace.

Headed by the leader of the Polo Obrero, Eduardo Belliboni Piquetero columns moved towards Plaza de Mayo in recent days from Patagonia, Cuyo and the NEA, where they set up a camp and hold a vigil.

The action celebrated its third consecutive day this Wednesday after it began on Monday the 15th, in La Quiaca, with marches and events in different parts of the country.

Federal Piquetero March. PHOTO: Telam

The leader of the Polo Obrero, Eduardo Belliboni. PHOTO: Telam

The claim is maintained: the request to “rupture” the pact with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the resignation of the Minister of Social Development, Victoria Tolosa Paz.

The one who was tougher with the questions was the national deputy Natalia Zaracholeader close to Juan Graboisfrom his Twitter account: “How can you tell that you never starved to death Victoria Tolosa Paz, How can you tell that you have no idea what is happening in the province”.

“No one wants to go with their child to be cold to mobilize and if you get to that it is because you have no other option. When we did not have care space in the cartoneras cooperatives, entire families went out to work. My mother was accused of being a bad mother for They didn’t leave us at home. They didn’t know that the neighborhood was dangerous at that time,” said the neighborhood leader.

The national deputy Natalia Zaracho.

Along these lines, he continued: “Persecute the poor mothers of this country with these discriminatory discourses, take away the Empowerment that is their only income for many, that is not peronism. That is being inhuman. If Evita saw you…”.

“You are very confused if you think that the cheetos of that country where you live are going to vote for you doing this campaign. They will never vote for you and the ones below will never vote because the people will be poor but not stupid and we know who shits on us and who doesn’t. What you do is very low. Power mascots ever. With anti-poor like you, never”, continued Natalia Zaracho.

Camp in Plaza de Mayo. PHOTO: NA

How the national piquetero march continues

On the morning of this Saturday, the columns were in the city of Garín, located within the Escobar party, and arrived at the Plaza de Mayo in the afternoon, when they began to set up the tents to hold an all-night vigil. .

This Thursday they will mobilize together with the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy (UTEP) towards the Ministry of Social Development.

Eduardo Belliboni: “There is a climate similar to when Kosteki and Santillán were killed.”

Within the framework of the protest, Belliboni expressed: “We are in San Pedro, at a service station, we are going to Plaza de Mayo, we are going to camp in Plaza de Mayo for tomorrow pop the 9th of july“.

“The social situation worsens to the point that the adjustment and the hunger are not endured anymore that crosses the country from one end to the other, from north to south and from east to west. Minister (Victoria) Tolosa Paz has to leave if she does not solve the most basic problems, such as the food from soup kitchens and a compensation bonus for inflation for Potenciar Trabajo workers“added the leader of the Polo Obrero.

Federal Piquetero March. PHOTO: Telam

Victoria Tolosa Paz: “Not with the boys in the camp”

The Ministry of Social Development, in charge of Victoria Tolosa Paz, requested the urgent intervention of the National Ombudsman for the Rights of Girls, Boys and Adolescents in advance of a new piquetero encampment in Plaza de Mayo.

Through a Twitter thread, Tolosa Paz questioned the presence of minors in the camps and vigils organized by the Piquetera Unit: “Not with the boys in the camp,” is the headline of the minister’s publication, which also demands the possibility of agree on a new demonstration methodology that “respects the rights of children and adolescents”.

The Minister of Social Development, Victoria Tolosa Paz.

“It is unacceptable to see how a group of social leaders violates the rights of the youngest, exposing them to spending several hours on the street, even sleeping on the street, when they should be in schools, in clubs or in the institutions of their neighborhoods, exercising their rights to educate themselves, feed themselves, interact with their peers and play,” denounced the official.

The massive action began on Monday, in the province of Jujuy, and moved to Tucumán, where delegations from Salta, Chaco, Catamarca, and Santiago del Estero mobilized the city of Córdoba on Tuesday.

Columns of piqueteros also moved from Neuquén, Chubut, Santa Cruz and Río Negro and participated in a large march in Bahía Blanca. In Rosario, Formosa, Corrientes and Mendoza, actions were carried out.

