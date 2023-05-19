anticipate that demand will reach an all-time high in 2023

According to the International Energy Agency, China‘s oil demand is growing at a faster rate than expected, which increases the agency’s forecasts to a record figure. As they estimate, it will reach 102 million barrels per day.

The recovery of Chinese demand exceeds expectations, with a historical record in March of 16 million barrels per daythe agency stated. China is positioned as the second largest oil consumer in the world, after the United States. The Asian country will account for almost 60% of world growth in 2023 according to the Agency.

In its closely watched monthly report on the oil market, the IEA raised its forecast for global oil demand growth this year by 200,000 barrels per day, to 2.2 million barrels per day. He indicated that the total demand would be 102 million barrels per day100,000 barrels per day more than it forecast last month.

If the estimate for average crude oil consumption this year of 102 million barrels per day is met, it would be a historic peak that it would be 1.3 million above the maximum reached in 2019before the coronavirus crisis.

Compared to China, developed OECD countries have reduced their consumption in the first quarter. A moderate recovery is expected from the second. At the end of the year, your contribution to world growth will be limited to 15%.

Despite Western sanctions against Russia, Russian oil exports increased in April by 50,000 barrels per day to reach 8.3 million, which is the highest level since the start of the invasion of Ukraine at the end of February 2022.

This could mean that the country it is not complying with the production cut of 500,000 barrels per day, rather, it is favoring the increase in volumes to compensate for the loss of income.

On the other hand, according to the agency, the surprise measure adopted by the members of the OPEC producer cartel to reduce crude oil production by 1.16 million barrels per day and, could tighten the world oil market in the remainder of the year.



