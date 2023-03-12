Against all odds, facing cycles of scarcity of inputs and crazy prices that threaten to paralyze activity, the field of independent publishing resists and continues to generate flowers in the desert. It’s not an oasis, it’s more like a trench.

In this context, Antipop emerged, a new publishing label based in Córdoba and run by the writer Fabio Martínez (Campamento Vespucio, Salta, 1981). The project has the ambition of opening the gaze to the narrative of the provinces and sustaining a very federal catalogue.

It already has three titles in bookstores. The brand new editorial was the opportunity for the poet from Jujuy Ezequiel Villarroel to make the leap to the novel with a punk song, the initiation story of four adolescents from the north of the country who find a form of resistance in music and friendship. With the 1990s flickering in the background, they approach life based on the idea that it’s better to burn than to fade slowly, as Neil Young sang (although the phrase became famous in the note Kurt Cobain left before he killed himself).

Fabio Martínez started his fifth book, the night watch, a set of stories that are affirmed in a strange land, between parody and devotion to pop culture. Goku, Gloria Trevi, Michael Jackson, Robb Stark, Young Scissorhands are mixed in stories that take place in Tartagal or in pieces where dreams become domestic hells.

Antipop also reissued the suicidal kidsMartínez’s first novel, originally published by Nudista in 2013.

Among the upcoming titles, the confirmed novelty is the novel air humidityby María Belén Davil, author of the taste of blood.

I choose to believe

The publisher’s name arose when the label was a group project, together with colleagues and friends. Martínez tells that the writer Gustavo Oña liked one of his stories very much, “The anti-pop group from the Argentine north”, now included in the night watch.

“That’s where the name came from,” reveals the editor. It seemed to us that it generated contradictions and that is why we thought it was the best name. Isn’t that what literature is? A sea of ​​hesitations?

Growing a new creature in the publishing ecosystem is complex, but it is a fact that you can do it when passion rules. “When the publishing house was about to emerge, it was the paper crisis,” recalls Martínez. It was not available in many printers and the value was increasing. He had many doubts. I even thought about giving up the initiative before starting or taking it up again later. And I remember that I spoke with Alejo Carbonell (editor of Caballo Negro) and he told me something very accurate. He told me that there is never a good time to found a publishing house, and that phrase encouraged me and we pushed him forward. Now that I think about why we do what we do, I think it’s because we choose to believe.”

